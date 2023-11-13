Why David Cameron’s ambassador to Israel swapped politics for London Zoo

Matthew Gould must have known a few intimidating office atmospheres over the past 30 years. He has, for instance, occupied half a dozen Whitehall roles, advised prime ministers and senior politicians of both main parties, attempted to modernise the NHS during a global pandemic, and taken Foreign Office postings in Manila, Tehran and Washington DC – all before serving for five years as the British ambassador to Israel. Diplomatic challenges are his thing, you see. The bigger the better.

All of which means his latest workplace suits him just fine. “Into the lion’s den… literally,” his colleague says, showing me over a walkway and through a door at London Zoo. Sure enough, through one window are two large Asiatic lions, Bhanu and Arya; through the other is a troop of loud and zestful spider monkeys. Gould’s desk sits between them, in a small classroom cabin. Presumably they’re all aware of each other. “Oh, yes, absolutely. Sometimes you’ll be sitting here and a lion is staring directly at you. It’s more interesting than most Zoom meetings, that’s for sure.”

A little over a year ago, Gould, 52, surprised many of his former colleagues by becoming CEO of the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), putting him in charge of London Zoo and its sister site at Whipsnade in Bedfordshire, which between them comprise some 800 employees and 25,000 animals. “If you count individual ants in the leafcutter ant colony, or individual bees in the beehives, you can come to different numbers. But that’s the arbitrary one we give.” He has just read a book about bees, he says; he has also just read a book about Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency billionaire.

Owlish and crumpled, with thick round spectacles and a black jumper underneath his ZSL lanyard, Gould seems an unlikely zookeeper. He seems even less so when you regard his CV, which without his latest post looks like that of a foreign secretary or member of the House of Lords. “Up to the last job before this, you could just about make a case that there was a rational arc to my career, but this one… It’s hard to explain,” he admits.

On his frequent wanderings round the zoo, Gould will help lost members of the public, pick up any litter, and answer what animal questions he can - Andrew Crowley for The Telegraph

He has a go: raised by parents who bred dogs, he’s a lifelong animal lover, and published a paper in an academic journal when he was 21 on termite feeding preferences in Tanzania (“I was studying philosophy and divinity [at Cambridge], so it was in part to get away from the libraries”) before forcing an animal angle into every job thereafter.

“So, for example, when I was in the Philippines, Prince Charles visited [in 1995] and I arranged for him to meet a Philippine tarsier, a tiny endangered mammal, to raise awareness for their plight. When I was in Iran we used to see projects involving turtles and their hatchlings in the gulf, so I’ve always tried to slip in some animal content.”

He shares his home in Somerset with his wife, Celia, a photographer and textile designer, their two daughters, plus “four dogs, two cats, three horses, two guinea fowl, 30 chickens, five sheep… and I’ve just passed on my bees to someone who has more time.”

Running ZSL wasn’t a job he even knew was available to him until 2017, when another career diplomat, Dominic Jermey, took the role. Jermey stepped down last year; he has since become the British ambassador to Indonesia.

“My 12-year-old daughter reminded me of how cross I was when somebody I knew got this job last time around. It’s hard to explain other than the mission is a total passion: stopping species going extinct is something I totally believe in. I didn’t need to be a zoological expert, but I could bring some strategy and communication skills.”

Asiatic lions Bhanu and Arya are two of London Zoo’s stars - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

His old friends in the diplomatic corps were by turns incredulous and jealous. “It’s all variations on a theme of ‘Oh my god, you must have the best job in the world’… And then some lame joke about Whitehall and snakes.” When Jermey was appointed, Gould was having a drink with Yair Lapid, an old friend from Israel who has since served as prime minister, and is now leader of the opposition. “I was sounding off at him about how cross I was I didn’t have the job and he just said, ‘Ah, Matthew, Jews don’t run zoos’.” He laughs. “It’s demonstrably not true. There are some very good zoos in Israel.”

On his first day he helped muck out the giraffes, and still tries to roll up his sleeves and help some of the handlers once a week, if only in order to know every inch of the 36 acres of zoo here at the northern end of Regent’s Park, and the 600 at Whipsnade. His favourite animal at the moment is a critically endangered blue-crowned laughingthrush called Peanut. On his frequent wanderings, Gould will help lost members of the public, pick up any litter, and answer what animal questions he can – though there’s usually a world-leading expert nearby who’s slightly better placed for those.

The world’s oldest scientific zoo, London’s was opened to the public in 1828, and ZSL is today the only organisation of its kind to be both a visitable zoo open to the public, a conservation organisation and a scientific institute all rolled into one. “That combination is really powerful, because you can come up with theories in the lab, test them in the field, and then share them,” Gould says.

Yet it’s not a role without controversy. The fact many people believe zoos have no place in the modern world means Gould spends at least some of his time defending their very existence, usually by emphasising the awareness raised and conservation work bolstered by organisations like his.

“I think it’s on zoos like ours, zoos heavily invested in conservation, to explain to the public how what we’re doing is really important and tie it all together. The zoo element is important for conservation, it’s important for some of our research, it’s also important because we get 2.5 million visitors a year [although figures found for 2022 state just over 1 million] and there’s something uniquely powerful about seeing a kid come face to face with a tiger or gorilla. I see that almost every day.”

Most zoos are, of course, products of a Victorian, imperial mindset towards conservation that’s long outdated. Attitudes have since shifted and things have changed – London, for instance, no longer has elephants or polar bears – but there is little consensus over what should and should not be held in captivity. In the past, for instance, Sir David Attenborough has said lions and gorillas absolutely shouldn’t, yet here we are, a stone’s throw from both.

London Zoo in 1936, since when attitudes have changed considerably - Getty

Even the word ‘zoo’ is mildly problematic. “Yes,” Gould says, “it’s very loaded. It carries a lot of assumptions, many of which are often way out of date. One of the experiences I’ve had a lot here is people saying, ‘I didn’t know you did that’ – because they don’t know about the science and conservation. Often when people think they’re uncomfortable about zoos they actually come and see what we’re doing and why we’re doing it and how we’re doing it, and they come away with quite a different view.”

His experience at speaking to foreign governments comes in handy. He was in the White House the week before we meet; he will be in Nepal the week after. “We don’t carp and criticise so much as help governments marshall their natural capital and give it the attention it deserves,” he says. And do they listen? “There is an enormous amount of instinctive sympathy; they understand that there is a high dependence on natural systems, be it pollination or water systems, and that if they break down, the trouble is really quite severe. [But] is every government giving the attention to nature we’d like them to? No, definitely not.

“I think people do have an instinctive understanding of why it’s important not to wreak havoc on ecosystems and not let species go extinct. In some ways, I think even more vividly than climate change, which can sometimes feel a little bit abstract and too big-picture. By comparison, the Sumatran tiger going extinct because its habitat has been destroyed is something we can all understand.”

It is, he says, “really important we and others get to net zero, the sooner the better, and we need to take the public with us”, but he won’t be drawn on how. What he hopes is that nature is not forgotten. “We profoundly believe that nature is the flipside of climate. You can’t solve one without the other. So you can’t possibly get to where we need to get on climate unless you use some of the powerful systems that exist in nature, for example, to sequester carbon. To try to do it all through artificial means just puts us on a hiding to nothing. Equally, we can’t protect nature if there is runaway climate change.”

The youngest with two much older brothers, Gould was “basically an only child from the age of six”, and grew up in a “classic, professional, loving household” in north London, with a mathematician father. His grandfather, who moved to Britain between the wars, was one of 10 siblings, and a Jewish refugee from Poland. “One brother went to Argentina, a sister went to Birmingham. All of the others died. Brothers, sisters, their families, his parents – they were all killed in the war,” he says.

As a result, faith played no part in his childhood. “My grandfather came from a very Orthodox background but decided after the Holocaust that he wanted nothing more to do with God or religion after what had happened to his family. He became an ardent atheist. So I come from a family with a strong Jewish identity, but no faith.”

After Cambridge, Gould’s ascension up the Foreign Office ladder was swift, and colourful. He once said that he likes being “at the centre of things”, and does seem to have a talent for finding the most interesting place to be at any given moment. His first job was as assistant desk officer for Nato/Bosnia in 1993, the year after the Bosnian war started. The Philippines coincided with Robin Cook’s visit. Gould went on to become speechwriter for the then Foreign Secretary.

A Humboldt penguin during the annual stocktaking at London Zoo - Getty

He was later acting ambassador in Iran when, in 2004, he was tasked with negotiating the release of six Royal Marines and two Royal Navy sailors held for days by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. After that, a stint in Washington DC was followed by time working for Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Miliband and William Hague, before David Cameron made him ambassador to Israel at the age of 39.

At this moment, a lion roars deafeningly from the other side of the wall. Gould pauses. “So that’s Bhanu. Or both of them, actually. Oh, there she is – Aria.” Craning around, I am met with two piercing brown eyes through the window behind me. “After a year and a bit, that’s still not getting old.”

Gould’s appointment to lead the British embassy in Tel Aviv made history, given that he was the first Jewish person in the post. “I knew it was going to be an extraordinarily interesting place because, for better or worse, [Israel] is in all sorts of ways at the confluence of world events. My background [gave it] an added layer of complexity,” he says.

“There was a predictable response from the virulently anti-Israel crowd that I must clearly be of dubious loyalty. That was swilling around on the far reaches of the internet. One MP made a disobliging remark [Labour’s Paul Flynn, who said Gould would have ‘divided loyalties’] but in Israel I found it almost all positive. Both with the Jewish community and actually with the Arab community.”

Israel is, he says, “fascinating, complex and infuriating […] and the conflict was heartbreaking”. While Gould and his family lived there, between 2010 and 2015, there were various incidents within the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including one period involving air raid sirens going off every night for 50 nights. “It meant jumping out of bed, scooping up the girls, calling up the dogs and running for the air raid shelter. I can only imagine what it’s like there now for my successor and diplomats, for Israelis and Palestinians.”

The current situation in Israel and Gaza is, he says, “such uncharted territory compared with anything I saw”, though “ex-ambassadors have an obligation to shut up” so he has “purposefully not become an omnipresent pundit”. But he has been alarmed by events and commentary in the UK since.

Squirrel monkeys in the walkthrough - Andrew Crowley for The Telegraph

“I haven’t been personally scared, or scared for my family, but I have been a bit chilled by the shift in the window of acceptable debate. It’s a sad part of the Jewish historical memory that environments and countries that had been thought to be benign and safe can turn quite quickly,” he says, speaking slowly and carefully. “There is a natural and understandable sensitivity there. If anything, I have probably gone the other way, having seen my parents be so sensitive to it, but there are definitely trends that worry me.”

You can understand why Gould might have wanted a break from politics, having moved from Israel back to Whitehall, then to NHSX, a government unit intended to help digitise NHS England, in 2019. The pandemic hit less than a year later, meaning Gould’s unit hurriedly created the contact-tracing app that was later replaced by an Apple/Google alternative.

“I found [that] trying to do really difficult things under immense pressure with a massive spotlight of public, internet, media and parliamentary scrutiny was really difficult,” he says of that time. Politics is tougher than it was in Cook’s day, he reckons. Or even in the time of George Osborne, a school friend and now neighbour in Somerset.

“I think it’s harder to be a public figure now. The respect has gone down. The suspicion and the scrutiny has [increased]. Back then you needed a thick skin, but now you have to be a pretty strong character to survive the presumption of ill intent and constant searching for evidence of wrongdoing. And the constant knowledge that at any point somebody might pour a bucket of ordure over your head.”

There are plenty of buckets of ordure around the zoo, though. Bahnu is still roaring. The spider monkeys are still being absolute monkeys. Gould’s daughters used to take no interest in his work, “other than hearing daddy giving a speech outside their bedroom window”, but “they think this is amazing, and they’re really quite proud”.

He stays in London for much of the week, working with animals, then travels back to Somerset for the weekend, where he… “works with animals, yes,” he says, smiling. “I was in Exmoor this weekend riding, then mucked out the chickens, then groomed the dogs. But it’s lovely, being outdoors and with animals, feeling like we’re doing something worthwhile.”

Days after the attacks in Israel on October 7, Gould sent a memo to all staff at ZSL to offer some comfort and leadership – especially for employees who live nearby in north London. “There is in Judaism a concept called tikkun olam ­– repairing the world. It’s a lovely notion ­– the duty [being] on all of us to help repair the damage that we have collectively wrought. One of the great rabbis taught [that] we are not required to complete the work, but neither are we free to desist from it,” Gould wrote. “It’s long felt to me that this is a compelling way of describing what we at ZSL do.”

Presumably it’s a job for life, then. “I don’t want to say forever, but I can’t see anything I’d rather be doing,” he says. Animals, I suppose, are easier to deal with than humans. He laughs. “It depends which humans…”

