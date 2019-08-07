Why Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Limited (HKG:2348) Looks Like A Quality Company

Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE). We'll use ROE to examine Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Limited (HKG:2348), by way of a worked example.

Our data shows Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) has a return on equity of 16% for the last year. That means that for every HK$1 worth of shareholders' equity, it generated HK$0.16 in profit.

Check out our latest analysis for Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings)

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit ÷ Shareholders' Equity

Or for Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings):

16% = CN¥304m ÷ CN¥1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Most readers would understand what net profit is, but it’s worth explaining the concept of shareholders’ equity. It is all earnings retained by the company, plus any capital paid in by shareholders. Shareholders' equity can be calculated by subtracting the total liabilities of the company from the total assets of the company.

What Does Return On Equity Mean?

Return on Equity measures a company's profitability against the profit it has kept for the business (plus any capital injections). The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that the higher the ROE, the more profitable the company is. So, as a general rule, a high ROE is a good thing. That means ROE can be used to compare two businesses.

Does Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Have A Good Return On Equity?

By comparing a company's ROE with its industry average, we can get a quick measure of how good it is. Importantly, this is far from a perfect measure, because companies differ significantly within the same industry classification. Pleasingly, Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) has a superior ROE than the average (13%) company in the Pharmaceuticals industry.

SEHK:2348 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 7th 2019 More

That is a good sign. We think a high ROE, alone, is usually enough to justify further research into a company. One data point to check is if insiders have bought shares recently.

The Importance Of Debt To Return On Equity

Most companies need money -- from somewhere -- to grow their profits. The cash for investment can come from prior year profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares, or borrowing. In the first and second cases, the ROE will reflect this use of cash for investment in the business. In the latter case, the debt required for growth will boost returns, but will not impact the shareholders' equity. That will make the ROE look better than if no debt was used.

Combining Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings)'s Debt And Its 16% Return On Equity

Shareholders will be pleased to learn that Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) has not one iota of net debt! Its ROE already suggests it is a good business, but the fact it has achieved this -- and doesn't borrowings -- makes it worthy of further consideration, in my view. After all, with cash on the balance sheet, a company has a lot more optionality in good times and bad.

But It's Just One Metric

Return on equity is a useful indicator of the ability of a business to generate profits and return them to shareholders. Companies that can achieve high returns on equity without too much debt are generally of good quality. If two companies have the same ROE, then I would generally prefer the one with less debt.