Why DCC plc’s (LON:DCC) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we are going to look at DCC plc (LON:DCC) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for DCC:

0.09 = UK£397m ÷ (UK£7.1b - UK£2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, DCC has an ROCE of 9.0%.

Does DCC Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that DCC's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 6.9% average in the Industrials industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, DCC's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

You can see in the image below how DCC's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for DCC.

DCC's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

DCC has total assets of UK£7.1b and current liabilities of UK£2.7b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 38% of its total assets. DCC has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On DCC's ROCE

Despite this, its ROCE is still mediocre, and you may find more appealing investments elsewhere.