Why the debate around global debt will not disappear any time soon

Economic ideas move in circles: stand in one place long enough and you will see the same old ideas come around again. This is exactly what is happening in regard to concerns about public debt.

Such matters are currently at the forefront of our minds, not least because of last week’s Autumn Statement. The ratio of the UK’s public debt to GDP is still rising and it is set to peak at just under 100pc.

But high and rising debt ratios are a global phenomenon with a shared history.

After the Global Financial Crisis of 2009/11, debt ratios rose considerably. There was a heated debate about how important it was to get those ratios down again by raising taxes and cutting spending.

In this country, the coalition government built its whole strategy around this imperative. And it worked – for a time. The debt ratio fell from about 80pc to just over 70pc before rampant spending during the pandemic caused it to soar again.

This policy had some reportedly strong academic foundations. In 2011, the economists Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff published a popular book entitled “This Time Is Different”, which argued that, contrary to previous academic and market insouciance, high debt ratios were extremely dangerous beyond a certain level.

This was based on the view that they led to financial crises and lower economic growth rates. The authors put the critical level at 90pc of GDP.

This always seemed a bit odd to me, not least because Japan and Italy have long had debt ratios well in excess and, historically, so has the UK.

It was not that soon after that the conventional wisdom about debt ratios underwent an about-turn. It transpired that Ms Reinhart and Mr Rogoff’s calculations had been based on some statistical errors. More importantly, in practice, markets seemed to lap up huge amounts of government debt at interest rates close to zero, and in some cases even below it.

This practical factor was soon buttressed by academic rigour. Some prominent economists argued that whatever level of public debt had been safe before, the bar now was much higher because we were now in an age of much lower real interest rates.

But over the last year, the attitude to public debt has undergone another change, and it is the recent rise in interest rates that has been the key driver.

The result is that markets are now back to worrying seriously about whether currently elevated levels of public debt are sustainable and bond yields are reflecting this anxiety.

There is surely no magic level for the ratio of public debt to GDP. What matters is the relationship between the growth rate and the interest rate. If the economic growth rate is higher than the interest rate then, if the primary budget is balanced, the debt ratio will fall.

This means that a country can sustainably run a primary budget deficit and keep the debt ratio stable. The extent depends upon the degree to which its economic growth rate exceeds the interest rate at which it must borrow. The terms of this relationship are worse, the higher the initial level of the debt ratio.

Even so, the recent move to higher real interest rates and bond yields needn’t pose a problem for the sustainability of public debt if these higher rates correspond to increases in the sustainable economic growth rate – as they may do, not least because of the economic possibilities unleashed by artificial intelligence. In that case, what is lost on the swings is gained on the roundabouts.

There are some countries, however, that have to pay a higher level of global interest rates, possibly plus a premium to reflect their own specific risks, even though their growth rate has not increased. Italy is a leading case in point. It has registered hardly any growth since 2006. Moreover, there is not much prospect of higher growth in the pipeline.

Countries also differ in another critical respect. If a government borrows money in the currency that it issues, then there is negligible risk of default for its bondholders. When push comes to shove, such countries can always get their central bank to buy their debt and thereby effectively pay interest and redeem debt with money that they themselves have issued. Among countries falling into this category are the US, the UK and Canada. Mind you, this doesn’t mean that the holders of such bonds face no risk at all. Even though explicit default is highly unlikely, such countries may still indulge in implicit default by allowing a surge of inflation.

On the currency factor, Italy is again exposed. Not only is its debt ratio running at 142pc of GDP, but it does not borrow in a currency that it issues. Instead, it is bound to borrow in euros, which are issued by the European Central Bank.

The upshot of all this is that many governments are severely constrained by their fiscal position. They are going to feel obliged to run tight budgetary policies in an attempt to keep debt totals rising slowly, or if possible, falling a bit.

But what would happen if another black swan event were to appear? What if we were to have another global financial crisis or another pandemic, or a large-scale military conflict? In those conditions, it is unthinkable that most governments would carry on applying the fiscal screw.

The choice would be between letting inflation rip and effectively forcing the financial system to hold government bonds on less than advantageous terms.

The latter policy is known in the trade as financial repression. It was employed after the Second World War in both the US and the UK. At the moment, things are not difficult enough for governments to be thinking about getting the instruments of financial repression out of cold storage. Yet you shouldn’t bet the ranch on this continuing.

Roger Bootle is senior independent adviser to Capital Economics. roger.bootle@capitaleconomics.com

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.