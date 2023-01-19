Why Debt Ceiling Debate Puts Social Security on the Line — and How It Could Play Out

561
Vance Cariaga
·2 min read
Douglas Rissing / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Douglas Rissing / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Social Security is starting 2023 in the political crosshairs over proposals to raise the retirement age to help stabilize the program’s finances. Now another battle is brewing over whether to cut Social Security funding in exchange for an increase in the federal debt ceiling, which the U.S. hit Thursday, Jan. 19.

Debt Ceiling 2023: As the US Hits Its Debt Ceiling Limit, Yellen Announces First Extraordinary Measures
Find: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track
Learn: Do You Have Too Much Money in Your Checking Account?

Congress will need to raise the debt ceiling to prevent the United States from defaulting on its financial obligations. This isn’t unusual. Since 1960, Congress has acted 78 different times to permanently raise, temporarily extend or revise the definition of the debt limit, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The ceiling was last raised in December of 2021 to $31.381 trillion, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. The $2.5 trillion increase approved was expected to last until at least July 2023. Instead, on Jan. 13, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen penned a letter to Congress writing, “will need to start taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations.” Those measures began Thursday, Jan. 19.

The problem this time is that key Republicans have hinted that they will not support a higher debt ceiling unless the plan includes spending cuts to Social Security and Medicare. They point to data showing that the federal Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund, which pays retirement benefits, will become depleted in 2034. After that, as GOBankingRates has previously reported, payroll taxes will only cover about 78% of retirement benefits.

In an opinion column for The Hill in November, Nancy Altman, co-director of Social Security Works, wrote every Republican who is in contention to lead the House Budget Committee told Bloomberg that they “plan to demand Social Security and Medicare cuts in return for raising the debt limit.”

If so, they are likely to get plenty of pushback from Democrats and other Social Security advocates. As Altman noted, similar moves by Republican leaders to cut Social Security and Medicare in both 2011 and 2013 fell short “due to massive grassroots opposition.”

Take Our Poll: Are You In Favor of More Inflation Relief in 2023?
Discover: Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Altman was among those who wanted Democrats to lift the debt ceiling during the current lame-duck Congress, while they were still in control of the U.S. House.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why Debt Ceiling Debate Puts Social Security on the Line — and How It Could Play Out

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats expected to face off against Republicans over debt ceiling deadline

    Yahoo Finance political columnist Rick Newman breaks down Congress' biggest obstacles in lawmakers' debates on whether to raise the debt ceiling ahead of its looming deadline.

  • Explainer-A looming U.S. debt ceiling fight is starting to worry investors

    A debt ceiling fight is looming in the United States yet again, giving investors another worry for markets this year. The United States will likely hit its mandated $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, forcing the Treasury to launch extraordinary cash management measures that can likely prevent a debt default until early June. Some investors now worry the Republican party's narrow majority in Congress could make it harder to reach a compromise this time.

  • What happens now the US has hit the debt ceiling?

    The government is not allowed to borrow any more money - unless Congress agrees to suspend or change the cap.

  • Bank From Home: Stop Going to the Bank for These 8 Financial Tasks

    Gone are the days when you had to run to the bank or wade though a phone menu to do simple tasks like get your account balance and deposit, withdraw and transfer money. Banks provide these services...

  • NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Social Security Schedule: When February 2023 Benefit Payments Are Sent

    The next round of Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in February. Social Security recipients will continue to see bigger benefit checks, thanks to the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)...

  • U.S. hits credit limit. Amid fears of debt default, Treasury begins 'extraordinary' measures

    The Treasury Department is using "extraordinary measures" to avoid defaulting on the nation's debt as the U.S. reaches its credit limit, Yellen said.

  • You Don't Have to Worry About Social Security Cuts in 2023. Here's Why.

    A political fight over raising the debt ceiling is on the way. But the chances of Social Security cuts are slim to none.

  • Want an 800 Credit Score in 2023? LendingTree Analyzed How To Do It

    Oh, the elusive 800 to 850 credit score -- the highest category of credit score one can possibly obtain, and that which FICO considers "exceptional." With a credit score between 800 and 850, consumers...

  • United States projected to hit debt limit

    Thursday is the deadline to raise the federal government's debt ceiling. The U.S. is expected to hit the debt limit of 41 trillion dollars, and could go into default if congress can't reach an agreement to raise it.

  • 5 Best New Items Available at Costco in January

    Costco famously keeps its inventory relatively low compared to other big-box stores. According to its official website, Costco warehouses carry about 4,000 items, compared to the 30,000 found at most...

  • EXPLAINER: How ominous is the debt limit problem?

    The U.S. government on Thursday ran up against its legal borrowing capacity of $31.381 trillion, and the Treasury Department began implementing "extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. Because the debt cap limits the issuance of government bonds — a way the U.S. borrows money — these workarounds shift money among accounts and should keep the government open through at least June, according to a letter last week by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. In theory, President Joe Biden and Congress are supposed to use that additional time to work out an agreement to raise the nation's legal debt ceiling.

  • Fed's Harker says he is ready to downshift to 25-basis-point rate hikes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker reiterated on Wednesday that he is ready for the U.S. central bank to move to a slower pace of interest rate rises amid some signs that hot inflation is cooling. "High inflation is a scourge, leading to economic inefficiencies and hurting Americans of limited means disproportionately," Harker said in a speech that closely followed remarks from earlier in the month. To get inflation under control, the Fed's "goal is to slow the economy modestly and to bring demand more in line with supply," he told a group in Newark, Delaware.

  • Rangers Injury Tracker: Chris Kreider returns to practice

    The latest news and possible return dates for injured Rangers players.

  • Stocks Decline as Growth, Rate Worries Persist: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks fell as concern over an economic slowdown and prospects higher interest rates weighed on risk sentiment. Treasuries declined, sending yields higher across the curve.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleMicrosoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, StarfieldThe

  • A drive through Ukraine's devastated Bakhmut

    STORY: Shot from a car driving through neighbourhoods west of the Bakhmutovka River, the footage showed buildings lying in ruins next to large artillery craters on empty streets.Reuters was able to verify the location by matching Google Maps imagery to buildings seen in the video.Bakhmut and nearby Soledar in Ukraine's Donetsk region have been a months-long hotspot in the war.

  • Zach Parise with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins

    Zach Parise (New York Islanders) with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins, 01/18/2023

  • Check your numbers. A prize-winning Powerball ticket was sold in South Carolina

    The odds of winning the five-figure jackpot were 1-in-913,129.

  • 5 players the Bears could draft in the 2023 NFL draft

    Here are some potential candidates for the Bears to draft in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.

  • Looming debt ceiling crisis awaits Congress as Treasury warns of possible default in months

    A looming debt ceiling crisis threatens to upend the U.S. economy. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned the U.S. will reach its debt limit Thursday and the Treasury Department will begin implementing extraordinary measures to delay a possible default on the nation's debt until June if Congress doesn't take action. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss that and the growing controversy surrounding some House Republicans' committee assignments.