Why the debt ceiling matters

Recommended Stories
- Business Insider
Mitch McConnell blocks Democrats' attempt to raise the debt ceiling on their own, pushing the country closer to a default
The Senate GOP leader says Democrats must raise the debt limit on their own, but he's blocked their attempt to do that, while decrying "recklessness."
- Business Insider
The Biden administration could sidestep McConnell's refusal to pay America's bills by minting a $1 trillion platinum coin
The government could technically mint a coin and decide it's worth $1 trillion. No more debt-ceiling standoff.
- MarketWatch
Pelosi says Democrats discussing future debt-limit options — including trillion-dollar coin
As Democrats scramble to get a debt-limit increase or suspension through Congress, they are already looking ahead at options for the next time action is needed, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday.
- Business Insider
2 Democrats say they want to mint a coin to solve the debt-ceiling showdown and save the US from catastrophic default
A $1 trillion platinum coin could end debt-ceiling fights and keep the government funded. It's an idea Reps. Jerry Nadler and Rashida Tlaib support.
- Argus Research
Daily Spotlight: China, Japan Largest Owners of U.S. Debt
Total public debt owed by the U.S. federal government was $28.5 trillion at the end of 2Q21, up 8% year-over-year as the government spends to keep the economy afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. Outside of U.S. investors, the two largest holders of U.S. public debt are Japan, which owns 5% of the debt, and China, which owns 4%. The other nations among the top 10 holders own 7% of the debt, so the top 10 holders collectively own 16%. The grand total of U.S. debt owned by foreign holders is $7.1 trillion, or about 25%. We suspect these holders are unlikely to push the U.S. government hard on reducing debt levels or to dump their holdings into the bond markets. Japan's holders are long-term in nature and China has no reason to sell a large portion of its holdings (as the increase in supply would merely depress the price of the balance of its holdings, and may even weaken the dollar further, setting off trade repercussions). The local U.S. holders can rest (relatively) assured that the government's printing presses will keep pumping out money until all are paid. We expect to see strong continued demand for U.S. fixed-income securities (and thus low interest rates) in the quarters ahead.
- Business Insider
Top Democrat compares GOP voting not to fund the government or raise the debt ceiling to running out of a restaurant without paying
Democrats say that in refusing to agree to a debt-ceiling increase, Republicans are refusing to pay bills racked up during the Trump administration.
- Washington Examiner
'Up in the air': White House passes debt ceiling buck to Schumer
The Biden White House is punting on the debt ceiling standoff, putting the responsibility for ensuring America can pay its bills squarely on the shoulders of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
- CBS News
McConnell stops Schumer's latest attempt to raise debt ceiling
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tried to pass the bill with a simple majority vote of 50, rather than the 60 that is usually required for Senate bills.
- The Telegraph
The wacky plan to pay off US national debt with a $1 trillion coin
It is October 17, 2021, and the US is just hours away from a historic and highly damaging default on its debt.
- MarketWatch
Struggle to raise U.S. debt ceiling is playing out in two different ways in the U.S. bond market
The broader Treasury market is nonplussed by what it regards as Washington theatrics, while the bills market is finding certain short-end issuances very difficult to trade.
- Politico
Congress primed to avert shutdown despite remaining conflicts
Democrats and Republicans disagree on a couple parts of the bill to keep government doors open, including on Afghan refugees and funding for Israel's Iron Dome.
- Bloomberg
GOP Nixes New Democratic Move on Debt, With Oct. 18 Deadline Set
(Bloomberg) -- Republicans blocked a Democratic move in the Senate to raise the federal debt limit for the second time in as many days, escalating tensions less than three weeks before the U.S. Treasury potentially runs out of capacity to avert a federal payments default.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the
- GOBankingRates
What Not To Do While Trying To Get Out of Debt
Find out what experts said about the common mistakes people make while trying to get out of debt.
- Barrons.com
Biden’s Economic Agenda Faces a Major Test This Week. The Stakes Are High.
The current standoff could lead to a federal government shutdown by week’s end and, in the worst case, the first default of the U.S. government on its debt obligations.
- MarketWatch
Yellen warns of ‘calamity’ of failure to deal with debt ceiling
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday there would be an economic 'calamity' if Congress fails to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.
- Axios
Congress must raise the debt limit by Oct. 18, Yellen warns
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter Tuesday that the United States will likely begin to default on its loans shortly after Oct. 18 if Congress fails to raise or suspend the debt ceiling by then.Why it matters: The U.S. has never defaulted on its financial obligations, and Yellen has previously warned that doing so would cause irreparable damage to the U.S. economy and global financial markets.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib
- Simply Wall St.
A Century after Model T, Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Is Pushing All-In on EV Success
When it comes to automotive history, few cars have influenced it more than Ford Model T. The first affordable automobile was revolutionary – changing the way we think about cars and their production. Over 100 years later, Ford Motor Company ( NYSE: F )is still striving to do the same – just with a different energy source.
- Bloomberg
Banks Are Really Cashing In on ESG Bonds
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWhile many banks have been condemned for contributing to the climate crisis by helping fossil fuel producers raise cash in debt markets, the banking industry as a whole is making more money fr
- Good Morning America
What the debt ceiling is, and why you should care about it
While the concept of the debt ceiling might seem "in the weeds," it actually poses a very real threat to millions of Americans in a precarious economic period. If lawmakers on Capitol Hill remain deadlocked on raising the debt ceiling, the government could go into default -- essentially, unable to pay bills. "It would be disastrous for the American economy, for global financial markets, and for millions of families and workers whose financial security would be jeopardized by delayed payments," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned lawmakers in a hearing Tuesday.
- Business Insider
Janet Yellen just put a date on when the US defaults on its debt: October 18
On Monday night, Senate Republicans struck down a bill that would have raised the debt ceiling and prevented a government shutdown.