Why these Delaware construction company employees take pride in their workplace

No matter how big or small, every company is built from the ground up, and this Delaware business literally helps others with that task.

Bancroft Construction's efforts earned it second place in the midsize category in Delaware Online/The News Journal's Top Delaware Workplaces for 2023. The Wilmington company has consecutively ranked among the state's top workplaces over the last seven years and won first place last year.

Now with 140 employees across three locations in Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey, Bancroft leads many construction projects on the East Coast.

Bancroft prides itself on building long-standing relationships and caring about the details, according to the company's website.

"At Bancroft, our experienced team of professionals devote their heart, time, and energy to more than just the job at hand. With us, you’ll find a partnership to last a lifetime."

From school renovations to revitalizing cultural landmarks, Bancroft takes on a variety of projects and always considers customers and their visions.

"I get to do a wide variety of tasks. I genuinely feel as though I am appreciated, understood and that my success matters to my superiors," one Bancroft employee said. "I am excited to come to work every day, and I never feel as though I'm not supported or knowledgeable when it comes to my role."

The company is currently working on multiple projects in the Delaware area. One of those projects is a redevelopment of 134 E. Main Street in Newark.

The redevelopment involves demolishing a two-story building to build a five-story apartment complex equipped with 31 apartments, a leasing office, a gym and a mail storage room, according to the company's website. That project's turnover is slated for the end of summer 2024.

Working through the COVID-19 pandemic, the company built the FinTech Innovation Hub at the University of Delaware's STAR Campus. The hub serves as a tool for students, researchers, business experts, and the public to learn about and develop financial technology.

The $38 million center − a partnership between the University of Delaware, Delaware Technology Park, Discover Bank and the state − hosted a ribbon-cutting Wednesday to officially open the space.

"We can proudly report that Bancroft powered through the pandemic without closing a single job site or laying off a single resource," said CEO Greg Sawka. "Every member of Team Bancroft proved to be resilient, even in the toughest of times."

One employee described the construction company as "a well-oiled machine." Another said, "It doesn’t feel like a job if you love what you do."

The construction company’s origin began with Stephen M. Mockbee Builders in 1975. Bancroft has experienced over 46 years of continuous growth, according to its website.

"We always remember that we don’t just work with concrete and steel," the company touts. "We work with people."

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Bancroft Construction still top-ranked by employees for Top Workplaces