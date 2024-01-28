Why Democrats must 'hold steady,' vote in Feb. 3 primary

Spartanburg Democrats need to turn out and vote in the "First in The Nation" Democratic Primary on Feb. 3.

This year, thanks in part to a 36-year streak of primary winners ending up on the national Democratic ticket, a record of success that no other early voting state can boast in either party, we have this honor.That success isn’t an accident. It has been achieved on the backs of our most tried-and-true democratic organizers, women of color. So, as we head into Black History Month, consider that your vote is honoring those whose shoulders we are standing on now.

A strong Democratic turnout in our presidential primary would help South Carolina secure its place in future election cycles for years to come, and this state deserves to hold on to this honor in 2028.

And while I realize to be political is to be conflicted as we head into this most contested year, the soul of our nation is at stake. There is no denying that there will be only one candidate who can hold on to the White House.

Democrats have delivered for South Carolina, building infrastructure, growing our economy, capping the price of lifesaving insulin at $35, and canceling or forgiving student debt for nearly 32,000 South Carolina residents.

And a vote across the aisle this primary season for Nikki Haley would not stop Donald Trump; it would only weaken our democratic process. That's why we need Democrats to hold steady this primary season.

Remember as we head into the general election, if neither Trump nor Biden gets to 270 electoral votes, then a U.S. House majority under the leadership of Republican Speaker Mike Johnson would decide who the next president would be.

Your Democratic vote is more critical than it has ever been.

Early voting is open through Feb. 2 at three locations in Spartanburg County. The Democratic Primary is Saturday, Feb. 3. Learn more at scvotes.gov.

Kathryn Harvey is chair of the Spartanburg County Democratic Party.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Why Democrats must vote in their own 'first in nation' primary