Why DIC India Limited’s (NSE:DICIND) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we'll look at DIC India Limited (NSE:DICIND) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for DIC India:

0.021 = ₹63m ÷ (₹5.5b - ₹2.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, DIC India has an ROCE of 2.1%.

View our latest analysis for DIC India

Does DIC India Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see DIC India's ROCE is meaningfully below the Chemicals industry average of 17%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside DIC India's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

DIC India's current ROCE of 2.1% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 13% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how DIC India's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:DICIND Past Revenue and Net Income, November 4th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If DIC India is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do DIC India's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

DIC India has total assets of ₹5.5b and current liabilities of ₹2.6b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 47% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, DIC India's low ROCE is unappealing.