Why did Afghan President Ashraf Ghani leave? 'To prevent a flood of bloodshed'

As Taliban fighters moved Sunday into Afghanistan's capital city, the nation's leader fled.

President Ashraf Ghani flew from Kabul to an unknown destination. At least one news report said he traveled to Uzbekistan.

Later Sunday, Ghani posted an explanation for his exit, saying if he stayed, more Afghans would die and "bloodshed" would result.

"Today I came across a tough choice," starts the post, written in Pashto and translated using Google. "I have to face the armed Taliban who want to enter the palace or leave the country where I have dedicated my life to protecting and nurturing it for the last 20 years. If left unchecked, countless patriots would be martyred and the city of Kabul would be devastated, resulting in a major humanitarian catastrophe in the six-million-strong city."

He added that the Taliban, have "won the sword and gun judgment and are now responsible for protecting the honor, property and self of their compatriots."

Abdullah Abdullah, leader of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, criticized Ghani's exit during "this difficult situation."

"God should hold him accountable," Abdullah said.

Ghani, who has been president since 2014, then called on the Taliban to win legitimacy for its government.

Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani, center, gives a speech during a press conference after the announcement of the preliminary elections results in Kabul on Dec. 22, 2019.

Hours after Ghani left, Taliban leaders were seen in footage obtained by Al Jazeera, sitting in the presidential palace in Kabul.

Just days prior, Ghani posted that Afghan "political and jihadi" leaders were ready and committed to defend the country.

Here is the full text of Ghani's post on Sunday:

"In the name of God, Most Gracious, Most Merciful "Dear compatriots! "Today I came across a tough choice. I have to face the armed Taliban who want to enter the palace or leave the country where I have dedicated my life to protecting and nurturing it for the last 20 years. If left unchecked, countless patriots would be martyred and the city of Kabul would be devastated, resulting in a major humanitarian catastrophe in the six-million-strong city. The Taliban had made it clear that they were ready to carry out a bloody attack on all of Kabul and the people of Kabul Sharif to oust me. In order to prevent a flood of bloodshed, I decided to leave. "The Taliban have won the sword and gun judgment and are now responsible for protecting the honor, property and self of their compatriots. But the legitimacy of hearts did not win them over. Never in history has dry force given legitimacy to anyone and never will. They are now facing a new historical test. Either it will preserve the name and honor of Afghanistan or it will give priority to other places and networks. Many people and many strata are in fear and have no faith in the future. It is imperative for the Taliban to Encourage different strata, sisters and wives to come up with clear plans to win legitimacy and win the hearts of the people and share them with the people. I will always continue to serve my people in terms of ideas and programs. Lots more news for the future! "Long live Afghanistan"

