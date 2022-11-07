Why did CWK Shares Declined Despite Good Operational Results?

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, trailing their benchmark indexes in the third quarter of 2022. The fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned -7.3% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned -14.4% net, Focus Composite returned -8.0% net, the Focus Plus composite returned -7.9%, and All Cap Composite returned -11.5% net during the quarter. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Vulcan Value Partners highlighted stocks like Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK). Headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) is a commercial real estate services provider. On November 3, 2022, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) stock closed at $10.60 per share. One-month return of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) was -5.47% and its shares lost 45.97% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has a market capitalization of $2.392 billion.

Vulcan Value Partners made the following comment about Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) had good operating results in the second quarter but was a material detractor. Company management did not increase their guidance for the year, suggesting the possibility of a weak second half, and the market may be worried about that possibility. We expect economic conditions to be more challenging as we enter 2023, and we are taking a cautious approach to our valuation. The company recently authorized a share buyback for 10% of its outstanding shares, which we think is both a positive sign and an intelligent capital allocation decision. Overall, we think the company is performing well, and its results are in line with our expectations."

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 17 hedge fund portfolios held Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) at the end of the second quarter which was 18 in the previous quarter.

