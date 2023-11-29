Why did David Tepper fire Frank Reich and what’s next for the Carolina Panthers?

The Carolina Panthers are on the search for another head coach.

On Monday, owner David Tepper fired Frank Reich after just 11 games on the job. Following a 1-10 start, Reich was dumped in favor of special teams coordinator Chris Tabor being elevated to interim head coach.

Reich is the third full-fledged head coach to be fired by Tepper since he took over the team in 2018. Tabor is now the third interim head coach of the ownership tenure as well.

Nov 19, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich reacts in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

On the latest episode of the “Processing Blue” podcast, Observer sports columnist Scott Fowler and Panthers beat writer Mike Kaye discuss how Reich ended up losing his job after less than one season. Fowler and Kaye go back and forth on Reich’s shortcomings and how a change at the top will impact first overall pick, quarterback Bryce Young.

Plus, Fowler and Kaye discuss the fallout of Tepper’s polarizing press conference from Tuesday and some potential head coach options for 2024.