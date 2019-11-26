Why Did Farallon Capital Get Out of These 3 Biotech Stocks?

Since 1986, Farallon Capital has built a proven record for success, mainly from steady hands at the helm and consistent returns for investors. The firm was founded by Tom Steyer, with $15 million in initial capital, and when he retired as managing director in 2012 Farallon had grown to hold over $20 billion in assets under management.

Steyer’s successor, Andrew Spokes, has continued the firm’s strategy of ‘absolute return’ investing, assuming every investment has a guaranteed return. As far as stocks are concerned, this investment strategy tends toward the conservative – but it also tends to ensure a good return.

So, it makes sense that Farallon would get rid of underperforming or overly risky stocks. In the last quarter, the firm backed out of three high-profile biotech firms.

Let’s dive into the TipRanks database to learn more about the doubts and why Farallon is backing out of these biotechs.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

This Massachusetts-based firm takes a focus on genetic disorders, especially muscular dystrophy. Sarepta has one approved product, Exondys 51, a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and approved for patients with a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene. With another 16 projects in the pipeline, Sarepta is well positioned for the future. The company is a collaborator on an additional 9 projects.

Biotech is a sector with inherent high overhead, high risk, and long lead times to profitability, so Sarepta, like many biotechs focused on clinical phase research, operates at loss. In Q3, the company’s EPS loss increased by 103% year-over-year, to $1.14, even though revenues, at $99 million, showed a 26% yoy gain. The quarterly report noted increased expenditures as the root cause of the increased earnings loss.

Interestingly, Farallon divested 500,000 shares – the firm’s entire position in Sarepta. It was a major move by a major fund, that signals a serious lack of confidence in SRPT going forward.

At least one Wall Street analyst would agree with Farallon’s position. Hartaj Singh, writing from Oppenheimer, set a Hold on the stock. He wrote, “We believe that with management's focus on early stage gene therapy trials, investor sentiment is slowly shifting to a more skeptical stance on other projects." The analyst added, "While management's (and the Street's) focus has been on the development pipeline, namely SRP-9001, we have highlighted the role a golodirsen CRL could have on the P&L in the medium term. Updates on regulatory actions remain a potential catalyst for 2019, but we keep vigilant on the progress of commercial supply development for SRP-9001. Feasibility of these outlined timelines could be put to the test in 2020." (To watch Singh's track record, click here)

Other analysts might have to seriously disagree with Singh. The Street considers Sarepta stock a Strong Buy. According to TipRanks analytics, out of 13 analysts, 12 are bullish, while only one is sidelined. The consensus price target stands at $184.91, showing a 73% upside from the current share price. (See Sarepta stock analysis on TipRanks)

Exelixis (EXEL)

Located in Alameda, not far from Silicon Valley, Exelixis develops medications for the treatment of a variety of cancers. Unlike many small- to mid-cap biotech companies, Exelixis operates at a profit, thanks to three approved medications on the market. Two of the drugs, Cabometyx and Cometriq, are brand names for cabozantinib, used to treat thyroid and renal cancers, while the third, Cotellic, is used for treatment of melanoma.