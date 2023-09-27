Why did Joey Torres' latest indictment stun Paterson's political world?

PATERSON — The New Jersey Attorney General’s new indictment filed Tuesday against Joey Torres caught political insiders and Paterson community members by surprise, many of them saying they thought the colorful former mayor had safely faded from the spotlight.

More than 18 months have passed since state officials filed the low-level contempt of court charges against Torres that resulted in this week’s indictment. In that time, Torres had maintained an uncharacteristically low profile.

'Under the rug'? Not so much

Political figures said they figured the attorney general's office would just drop the charge or resolve it through a pretrial intervention program.

“I thought this was all under the rug,” said Paterson Councilman Luis Velez.

“It wasn’t on my radar,” stated Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly. “I knew there was an issue, but I didn’t think it would rise to the level of an indictment. My prayers go out to his family. It’s got to be difficult.”

Many political figures wondered why the state waited so long to move ahead on what seemed like a simple case involving a run for mayor that ultimately was blocked by the city officials and the courts.

“I feel bad for him, he already paid his debt to society,” said Torres supporter Omar Rodriguez, referring to the 13-month prison sentence Torres got in 2017 on his original conviction for using city workers on overtime to do renovations on a family business.

“Why did they wait almost two years to go to a grand jury?” Rodriguez asked.

New charges: What Joey Torres has said about his contempt case

How did the indictment play out?

The attorney general's office told Paterson Press last November that the Torres case was slated to go to a grand jury. But state officials would not say when that would happen.

On Tuesday, the attorney general's office did not disclose why it took 18 months to present the case to the grand jury. The indictment didn’t contain any substantive new information in terms of evidence or allegations beyond what was in the original charges filed in March 2022.

The usually talkative Torres on Wednesday declined to comment on the indictment, referring questions to his lawyer, who could not be reached for comment for this story.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, Torres’ bitter political rival, declined to comment on the indictment as well.

“I refuse to kick a man when he’s down,” Sayegh said.

Connections to Charles Florio

Developer Charles Florio, who hired the private investigator whose video recording landed Torres in jail the first time, uttered a few words about Torres.

“I guess prison didn’t reform him after all,” Florio said. “He is what he is.”

Florio may have been the impetus behind Torres’ second indictment as well as his first. The developer told Paterson Press in November 2021 that he alerted the attorney general's office that the former mayor was looking to run for the city’s top job again. Florio complained to the attorney general's office at that time that Torres was violating the plea agreement he signed in October 2017 that said Torres could never again hold elected office or seek public employment.

Torres in 2022 insisted the plea agreement didn’t apply because he was not applying for a job but looking to run for a position in an election. Torres back then also pointed to recent changes in state law allowing convicted felons to vote as part of his argument for why he should be allowed to be a mayoral candidate.

After city officials refused to let Torres run, he filed a lawsuit. Within days, the attorney general's office on March 11, 2022 filed fourth-degree contempt of court charges against the ex-mayor saying he violated the plea agreement.

When a judge dismissed Torres’ lawsuit a couple weeks later, little was said in public about Torres’ pending charges until this week.

“It’s tough when they keep hitting the same nail,” Velez said of Torres’ new indictment. “But the law is the law, and everybody has to go by the law.”

Questions raised about election fraud case

Velez said he thinks the attorney general's office should be focusing on other Paterson cases, including the pending election fraud charges against city council members Michael Jackson and Alex Mendez, cases that have dragged on for 39 months.

“The AG has other cases that are more important than this,” Velez said of the Torres charges. “There’s no victory for either side in this indictment. He’s been keeping his nose clean and I’m going to pray for him.”

Jackson called the Torres indictment a “typical case of law enforcement targeting the minority community.”

The councilman said the AG’s office should be looking into other wrongdoing in Paterson, like millions of dollars in unpaid sewer fees by developers instead of going after a political figure who “had no chance of winning an election.”

Jackson paused during the news interview, taking into account his own pending indictment in the attorney general's election fraud case.

“I’m taking a risk just talking about this,” Jackson said. “I’m already on his dinner plate.”

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Joey Torres indictment upends Paterson NJ politics