‘Why did you kill him, why?’ family pleads at twice-convicted killer’s Fresno sentencing

A twice-convicted killer expressed remorse to the family of his latest victim before he was sentenced to 40-years-to-life in prison Monday.

Bee Vue, 30, of Fresno shot to death 33-year-old Edgar Garcia in 2013 in the victim’s hometown of Biola, a rural community just west of Fresno.

During the sentencing hearing in a Fresno courtroom, a letter from the victim’s sister, Maria Pena, was read by Sybil Luna, a victim advocate with Crime Victim Services.

Pena wrote that the loss of her brother has left a huge hole in the family. Garcia was a father and also the caregiver for their mother.

“Losing him was so painful for her (their mother) that her illness worsened to the point of losing her sense of reality,” read Luna. “His children were his world. It always breaks my heart to see the sparkle in their eyes has been dimmed.”

Pena ended her letter with a demand for answers about her brother’s killing.

“I ask you in the name of my family, why did you kill him, why?” Luna read. “The sentence you received is only man’s law here on earth you still have to answer to God for killing him.”

Vue’s defense attorney Alexander Martin did not make a statement, but Vue wanted to speak.

Vue said he understood that his crime has caused a deep pain to the family of his victim. And for that he said he was sorry.

“I am truly sorry for taking Edward’s life, I was misguided, ignorant, and alcoholic,” Vue said. “I don’t expect forgiveness from the family, ever. But please accept my apology. For today, I accept my punishment and I only hope that today gives you some closure. Again, I am sorry for having to play such a horrible part of your lives.”

Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Freeman said she was satisfied with the sentence.

“Vue has a history of violence so a life sentence was warranted,” she said.

Oklahoma manslaughter

Freeman said Vue was previously convicted of manslaughter in an Oklahoma case and served nine years, some of it in Fresno County Jail.

In his Fresno County case, Vue agreed to plead guilty to murder involving the death of Garcia.

Fresno County deputies said the murder happened on the afternoon of July 5, 2013 in the 12500 block of West H Street in Biola.

Garcia was found in an alleyway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died.

Video surveillance of the suspect and his vehicle were released to the public. Within a month, Vue was positively identified.