‘Why did you kill my son?’, dad asks ‘coward’ skull mask murderer

Donavan Allen died after being attacked in Enfield, north London, in February last year - PA

The father of a murdered rapper asked his attacker “Why did you kill my son?” after he refused to attend court for sentencing.

Drug dealing “enforcer” Timothy Adeoye, 20, was jailed for 23 years for stabbing aspiring musician Donavan Allen, 17, to death while wearing a skull mask popularised by the Call of Duty video games.

At the Old Bailey on Monday, Adeoye refused to attend court to hear his sentence or listen to victim impact statements.

It comes five days after the Ministry of Justice announced planned legislation to make defendants attend sentencing hearings, including by force if needed.

Another high-profile killer who recently refused to attend sentencing is Thomas Cashman who gunned down nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool.

Allen, who was not the intended target, died after Adeoye plunged a kitchen knife into his chest at a block of flats in Enfield, north London, on February 7 last year.

Adeoye, known as T-Trapz, denied being the person behind the distinctive mask.

He was found guilty of murder, having a knife and threatening another person with a blade.

Timothy Adeoye refused to attend court to hear his sentence or listen to victim impact statements - Metropolitan Police/PA

On Monday, Allen’s family gathered at the Old Bailey for Adeoye’s sentencing - only to learn he had refused to leave Pentonville prison.

In a victim impact read to the court, Allen’s father Orlando said his son was excited about writing lyrics, making rap videos and performing.

He said: “I was there when he was born and held him with my own hands and I used my own hands to shovel the dirt to bury him. Timothy, why did you kill my son?”

Judge Philip Katz KC said Adeoye’s decision not to attend his sentencing showed a “lack of empathy and cowardice”.

The judge described Allen as an extroverted and popular young man surrounded by a loving family and “positive energy at the start of a promising career as a performing rap artist”.

Unfortunately, the judge said, at least one of his friends had gone down a negative path and become involved in drug dealing.

The judge said: “There is no evidence Donavan was involved himself in the dangerous world of drug dealing, which I’m sure was the backdrop to his murder.

A CCTV image of Timothy Adeoye wearing a skull mask popularised by the Call of Duty video games - Metropolitan Police/PA

Previously, prosecutor Alan Gardner KC said Adeoye had travelled from Barking in east London to Enfield on the day of the murder while carrying a knife.

Just after 2.30pm, he appeared on CCTV footage at Barking Station wearing his “very distinctive face mask”.

He spent some time walking around the Enfield area looking for the victim’s friend, the court was told.

After learning where he might find the man, Adeoye went to a flat said to be used as a “drug house” and threatened to “shank up” the occupants.

When Allen and his friend arrived, Adeoye grabbed a second larger knife from the kitchen and went to confront them, only to be interrupted by a neighbour.

Adeoye followed them and confronted them again and, during an exchange, Allen was stabbed.

Following the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley of Scotland Yard, said: “Adeoye is a dangerous individual.

“He has not taken responsibility for his actions. However, he will now have time to reflect on their consequences.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.