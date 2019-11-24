'Why did you kill my son?': mass shooting leaves Fresno's Hmong community shattered

Within a year of moving to Fresno, California, Xy Lee had developed a close community of Hmong performers, a globally recognized singing career, and a plan to build his own studio.

On Sunday, it all ended in an instant.

Assailants armed with semiautomatic handguns fired into the backyard where the 23-year-old Lee and dozens of friends were watching a football game – turning a quintessential American pastime into a distinctly American horror in seconds.

Related: Ten dead after California sees three mass shootings in four days

Xy and three other men died: 38-year-old Kou Xiong, 31-year-old Phia Vang and 40-year-old Kalaxang Thao. Six other people were injured.

All of the victims were members of the Central Valley’s Hmong community, a tight-knit group of families who came to California as refugees fleeing war, tragedy and violence in south-east Asia. Xy’s family first arrived in Long Beach when he was 14, but relocated to Fresno last year, in part because Xy was traveling so much to the city to perform.

“He’s pure-hearted. He’s innocent. Why did you kill my son?” Xy’s father Xai Pao Lee said on Thursday, speaking through a translator. Xy’s mother and two siblings clutched tissues and large printed photos of Xy performing. They said they hadn’t slept in days and were struggling to accept that he was gone.

The wife and daughter of shooting victim Kou Xiong stand during the candle light vigil in his honor outside their home in Fresno, California. Photograph: Larry Valenzuela/AP More

Authorities have released few details on the investigation and the search for the killers. Survivors were unable to identify the suspects. Police said early on they believed there were possibly two gunmen. They’ve claimed the shooting was “targeted”, but have also said it’s unclear if the suspects knew the victims. The Fresno police chief, Andrew Hall, announced the formation of an “Asian gang taskforce”, but also said there was no evidence gang ties played a role in the shooting, The families have insisted their loved ones had no connections to gangs.

‘We escaped war. Now we see this here’

The tragedy has brought national attention to Hmong Americans, and the vibrant Hmong community in Fresno, the Central Valley city 200 miles north of Los Angeles.

The US armed more than 40,000 people, mostly Hmong, to fight in Laos during the war in the 1970s. It began resettling Hmong people in 1975, with a major wave reaching the US in the 1980s. Ultimately, 90% of Hmong refugees ended up in the US, including in California, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Many people in the community are still struggling with trauma from the war. “People on the outside don’t understand. Our elders are still suffering from some level of PTSD from the Vietnam war,” said Blong Xiong, a 50-year-old former Fresno councilmember, who came to the US as a refugee from Laos when he was five. “A lot of these families escaped the war, were shot at, saw people die in front of them. Now, we’re seeing it happen in this country.”

There are now an estimated 300,000 Hmong Americans, with roughly 34,000 living in Fresno, home to the second largest Hmong community in the country.

Vong Mouanoutoua, a local councilman in Clovis, a neighboring city, said Hmong families were drawn to the Central Valley for farming jobs and more affordable housing.

“Our culture is one in which there is a lot of connectivity,” said Mouanoutoua, explaining that that there are 18 clans among Hmong people, represented by the shared surnames. “The teaching is, you and I had one mom and one dad some time ago, maybe 4,000 generations ago, but we are one.”

Neej Xiong, the uncle of shooting victim Kour Xiong, prays in front of a memorial during a candlelight vigil. Photograph: Larry Valenzuela/AP More