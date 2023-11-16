Why did prosecutors drop a prior gun charge against man accused in 12-year-old's murder?

SOUTH BEND ― One of the men allegedly involved in the murder of 12-year-old Josiah Small on Oct. 27 was charged with a felony for possessing a machine gun in late 2022. A conviction would have barred him from owning or possessing a firearm in the future and could have put him in jail for years.

But prosecutors dropped the case because DNA test results wouldn't be ready by a set trial date, court documents show.

On Dec. 5 of last year, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office charged Nagomba Dawaa White, Jr., with a Level 5 Felony days after he was allegedly found in possession of a handgun he'd converted into a fully automatic weapon by using what's known as a Glock switch, according to court documents. South Bend police officers say they found the gun, along with a loaded high-capacity magazine, during a traffic stop on Dec. 2.

Nagomba White, 21, is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail on charges in connection with the shooting death of Josiah Small, 12, on Oct. 27, 2023, at Indiana and Prairie avenues in South Bend. His next appearance in St. Joseph County Superior Court is on Nov. 29.

But on March 30 this year, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kenneth Biggins filed a motion to dismiss the charges "because DNA results for this case are still pending and will not be completed for trial," according to court records. A jury trial was set for April 12. Judge John Marnocha issued an order granting the motion to dismiss the case against White on April 5.

If White had been convicted, he may have faced years in prison. Crucially, federal law would have prohibited him as a convicted felon from owning or possessing a firearm. Glock switches were formally banned by the Indiana General Legislature this April.

But this week, prosecutors announced murder charges against White, 21, and 18-year-old Amarion Cutler. Cutler is alleged to have fired the bullet that killed 12-year-old Josiah Small while White reportedly fired the first shots.

The two men are alleged to have pursued a group of four younger boys, three 12-year-olds and a 14-year-old, in a vehicle before opening fire on them with their respective weapons. Josiah was killed by a gunshot to the head while the 14-year-old boy was wounded by a shot to the leg, police say.

Along with three other felony counts for attempted murder, attempted battery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder, White was also charged with a five- to 20-year sentencing enhancement for the firearm he used, according to St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter. It's unclear whether this gun is the same one police claim to have found him with last December.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter discusses the arrest and the charges of two South Bend men Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in connection with the Oct. 27 shooting death of 12-year-old Josiah Small.

Representatives from the prosecutor's office did not respond to a request for comment made Wednesday afternoon to further explain the rationale for dropping the charge against White.

Additional court documents obtained by The Tribune show that a judge granted a protective order to White's father in March 2022 after he alleged that his son had threatened to harm him, his new wife and their children.

"My son is upset because his mother and I got a divorce and they have to move out of the family home," White's father claimed in a court filing, "so now he is trying to kill me."

Both White and Cutler are being held without bail in the St. Joseph County Jail.

