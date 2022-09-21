Why did Putin go to war, and can Ukraine win? A leading Russia historian chimes in

25
Mary Ann Gwinn
·7 min read
Russian soldiers march during the Victory Day military parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Russian soldiers march during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2021, marking the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II. (Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP)

In the early days of the pandemic, British historian Orlando Figes began his “lockdown” book: a survey of the ideas, myths and beliefs that have molded Russians over the last thousand years, drawn from his decades of writing and research into Russian and European history. A prizewinning author of nine books, including “Revolutionary Russia” and “Crimea: The Last Crusade,” Figes delivered the manuscript of “The Story of Russia” to his publishers in the fall of 2021, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin started massing troops on the Ukrainian border.

On Feb. 24, Putin declared war on Ukraine, and Figes had to rewrite his new book’s last chapter as the country’s history once again veered into the territory of conquest, death and destruction. Publishing as the Russia-Ukraine war enters its seventh month, “The Story of Russia” is a superb work of narrative essay. An early review from Kirkus praised it as “a lucid, astute text that unpacks the myths of Russian history to help explain present-day motivations and actions.”

In recent days, the Ukrainian army has retaken significant territory occupied by Russia since the beginning of the war. But winter is coming, and rising energy prices caused by the war will roil the European economy, testing European resolve to continue to support Ukraine. Interviewed on Zoom from his home in Umbria, with follow-up over email, Figes answered questions about the conflict, the politics of repression in Russia and the plight of its young people. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

A key theme in your book is that since the very early days of the Russian nation, Russians have longed for an authority figure, from Ivan the Terrible to the czars to Stalin. Is Putin just one of a long line of dictatorial rulers?

There is a power-worshiping mentality of monarchy that is deeply rooted in Russian history. I think the Putin system has built on that, as did Stalin, who consciously built on this need for a czar. And I guess that any opposition or succession to Putin would also have to project power in that way. Dictatorships build their power base by eroding trust in other elements of a state system. Putin is a master of it.

Is longing for an authority figure embedded in the Russian psyche?

I tend to retract from the idea of there being power-worshiping DNA. But the sacralization of power, which I talk about at length in the book, testifies to the power of a godlike czar. The authority that can generate in Russia does seem to be a persistent pattern. But is that anymore a distinctly Russian sort of thing? What about the cult of Donald Trump?

Putin began his career in the KGB. He makes ruthless use of state security to silence his enemies, using exile, imprisonment and even murder. How has the partnership between Russian leadership and the political police shaped the country’s history?

It is an old tradition and goes back to Ivan the Terrible, if not to the Mongols beforehand, that there are enforcers of autocratic power that have license to kill without account. Stalin was arguably the first dictator to rule through the political police, and that became part of the merger between the KGB and now the way politics works in Putin’s Russia. It’s a weird compound of this KGB tradition, which Putin deploys masterfully, and a sort of medieval patrimonialism. You control these oligarchs. You own these people. It’s a very potent mix.

How does this system affect opposition to the war within Russia?

I don’t think we know how infiltrated the opposition is by the police, how much they actually know about what must be quite tiny groups of people operating through Telegram or their underground cells, as they’ve been doing with these fires against military conscription centers.

Putin, with his Stalinist language, talking about traitors and fifth columnists, is incendiary and encourages more surveillance and vigilante groups thinking they’re being patriotic [by] beating up someone who is known to be opposed to the war. That’s probably enough, at the moment, to keep the opposition in a dark corner.

One of your conclusions is that Russia has a “hateful” urge to punish Ukraine, because of Ukraine’s position as a rebellious former colony.

For the Ukrainians, this is essentially a war of liberation from an empire. Russia is behaving in an imperialist way. I don’t think this is genocide. I think that Zelensky’s people have overplayed that, and I disagree with people like Tim Snyder who think it’s genocide. It’s a denial of Ukrainian nationhood.

What I see on the ground is crimes against humanity, war crimes and some pretty horrific atrocities against civilians. We have to wait for the full investigation and the evidence. But what strikes me, from what we know so far, is that this is more in the category of Russian soldiers, or maybe Chechen soldiers, indoctrinated in this idea of Russia’s superiority to Ukrainians, which goes deep back in history.

Putin took power in 1999, and many young people in Russia have lived their entire lives under his regime. How do young people in Russia perceive the war?

There’s a tremendous range of views, from people who are now in jail or have been fined because they’ve courageously protested the war, to the Putinite nationalists who support the war. The Soviet legacy is stronger in the older generations. The younger generations are more savvy, because they have used the internet for information; they know how to use VPNs to get the information they need. Young people are less likely to have illusions or swallow the propaganda that state TV feeds out. What they do about it is another question.

The Russian economy is struggling under Western sanctions: how will that affect young people?

It’s a desperate situation for younger Russians who have, over the last 20 years or so, become a dynamic sector, with creative entrepreneurs, technicians, and all the rest of it. I think they’ll just leave. I think Russia will be set back a long ways as a result.

Over the last month Ukraine has retaken significant amounts of territory, and Russian forces seem to be in disarray. What do you make of this development?

It’s a positive development, of course. It shows that the Ukrainians are capable of victory, most likely if the Russian forces fall apart and even mutiny, as they did in 1917. That could force Putin out if he is blamed for the defeat. But there is a long way in this war to go, so first let’s see how the Russians respond in the Donbas. Do they have the forces and morale to capture all Donetsk and declare a victory? We shall see.

How do you think the war will end?

The fighting will go on for a long time. Yet in the end the Russians will be forced to negotiate a settlement, I think. Everything depends on how long the West is prepared to support the Ukrainians. My hope is that it will do so at least until [Ukraine] can negotiate from a position of strength. My fear is that the West will buckle under pressure from consumers hit by the economic crisis. If the Russians target Ukrainian infrastructure, as they have been threatening to, there will be another wave of refugees fleeing Ukraine for the West. Right-wing populists will be the beneficiaries and that will increase pressure on European governments to cut a deal with Putin. The survival of democracy depends on the West remaining united.

Gwinn, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who lives in Seattle, writes about books and authors.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin escalated his invasion of Ukraine after a string of his supposed partners snubbed him over the war

    Even leaders who tacitly supported Russia during the Ukraine invasion have issued Putin stinging rebukes, accentuating his global isolation.

  • Putin's plan is to "get rid of Russians" Secretary of National Security Council of Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:33 Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has described the announcement of partial mobilisation in Russia as Vladimir Putin's plan to get rid of Russian citizens.

  • Russian activists announce nationwide anti-mobilization protests

    Russia’s Vesna anti-war movement has announced nationwide protests on Sept. 21 after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilization in the country.

  • Putin’s partial draft announcement appears to spark scramble to leave Russia as flights fill up

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization appeared to spark an exodus for some out of the country, with reports of sold-out flights.

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • Kim Kardashian Paired the Sleekest Leotard With the Tallest Thigh-High Boots

    And we love her for that.

  • Ringed Neptune captured by James Webb telescope

    The super space observatory returns spectacular imagery of the Solar System's most distant planet.

  • Zelenskyy administration mocks Putin's decision to mobilize Russians

    The Office of the President of Ukraine has mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement on Sept. 21 of a “partial mobilization” in Russia, saying the dictator’s latest speech shows Russia is losing its war of aggression.

  • Ex-Putin Ally Plunges to His Death ‘From a Great Height’ at Moscow Aviation Institute

    MAI/HandoutAn aviation expert has become the latest Russian official to fall to his death in mysterious circumstances. Anatoly Gerashchenko, the former head of Moscow’s Aviation Institute (MAI), died in a mysterious fall inside the institute’s headquarters in the Russian capital on Tuesday. The organization’s press office released a statement describing the 73-year-old’s death as “the result of an accident,” adding that his untimely demise was a “a colossal loss for the MAI and the scientific an

  • Protest against mobilisation announced in Russia

    WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:55 On the evening of 21 September, Russians are going to protest against the partial mobilisation which was announced this morning by President Vladimir Putin. Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet Details: Activists from the Vesna (Spring) movement are encouraging Russians to protest in the centres of their cities at 19:00.

  • Russians google how to leave the country while waiting for Putins speech

    TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:37 In anticipation of a speech by dictator Vladimir Putin, which did not take place as expected on 20 September, Russians began to actively search up how to leave the country and how to defer army service.

  • Putin threatens to use nuclear weapons as he escalates his invasion of Ukraine: 'This is not a bluff'

    Putin ordered the draft of reservists for his invasion of Ukraine in a speech where he also threatened the use of nuclear weapons.

  • In the Forest of Death at Izyum (Photo story, GRAPHIC)

    NV correspondent Askold Krushelnycky on Sept. 16 visited the site of a mass burial found in a forested area near the town of Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast, which was liberated from Russian occupation on Sept. 10. The site has hundreds of fresh graves, and, on opening them, Ukrainian police uncovered evidence of horrific crimes against civilians occurring over the period of over six months while the Russian army was in control of the area. Photos and text by Askold Krushelnycky.

  • One of Putin's biggest supporters in Europe might get cut off by the European Union

    Viktor Orbán has been Putin's inside man in the EU. But the EU is trying to cut him out now.

  • Izyum body with Ukrainian-flag wristband identified as Ukrainian soldier

    A body exhumed from a mass grave site near the recently liberated town of Izymn in Kharkiv Oblast belonged to Serhiy Sova – a soldier from Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, Dnipropetrovsk regional information center said in a Facebook post on Sept. 19.

  • Prince Harry was 'very well protected' during Queen Elizabeth's funeral amid security concerns: royal expert

    A judge in London ruled the Duke of Sussex can take the British government to court over his security arrangements in the U.K. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in California.

  • Russian commanders instructed to hold positions on Zaporizhzhia front General Staff

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:39 According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the command of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation instructed unit commanders and their units operating on the Zaporizhzhia front to hold their positions.

  • Senegal’s Macky Sall delivered a list of striking African demands at this year’s UNGA

    Macky Sall, the president of Senegal and chair of the African Union, sent a direct message to his fellow world leaders: Africa does not want to be the battleground for a proxy war between nations on opposing sides of the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • SA's Paramount announces military aircraft orders

    STORY: At a hanger in Pretoria the construction of the Mwari is underway.It's South Africa's first military aircraft to be designed and built in the country in nearly two decades.And according to its manufacturer Paramount Aerospace Industries, it's in demand.The company announced on Wednesday (September 21) that it's received orders for nine of the aircraft.Chief executive Mike Levy:"It's an aircraft that is purposely designed for surveillance, reconnaissance and light attack and we’re especially excited because we’re at the phase of production now and the aircraft that you see behind me with all the people working so feverishly is being prepared for delivery late this week."The defense sector once played a major role in South Africa's economy - a legacy of the Apartheid regime's need to produce locally due to embargoes.More recently, however, it has suffered from a global squeeze on defense spending and a weak home market.The Rooivalk, an attack helicopter developed by state-owned Denel in the 1980s, was the last military aircraft designed and manufactured in South Africa.It never reached large scale production and manufacturing ended in the early 2000s.Development of the Mwari began in 2010. Paramount said its orders had come from two customers, who it declined to name.“...and that effectively gives us work for the next two years and time enough to be able to find the next customers which we’re sure are out there.”Paramount said it was targeting sales to military clients in developing countries in Africa and Asia.It markets the Mwari as a relatively inexpensive alternative to pricy, high maintenance military aircraft for surveillance, maritime patrol and counter-insurgency operations.A base model costs around $10 million, with optional add-ons such as high-tech optical pods, electronic intelligence gathering and night vision.To date Paramount has invested around 750 million rand, or $42 million, in the aircraft's development.

  • If You've Saved This Much for Retirement, You're Doing Better Than Half of All Retirees

    With inflation as high as it is, you may be having a hard time saving any money for retirement. In fact, you may not have to save as much as you think to beat the average retiree's nest egg. The exact amount you need to retire will depend on several factors, including how long you expect your retirement will last and how you plan to spend it.