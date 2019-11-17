Why Did a Russian Soldier Shoot Eight of His Comrades in Siberia?

Why did a Russian soldier gun down eight of his comrades at a remote Siberian military base?

The reason was probably hazing by his fellow soldiers, including a threat of being raped, according to his father.

On October 25, 2019, Private Ramil Shamsutdinov—a twenty-year-old conscript—shot eight soldiers at a base near the town of Gorny. He now faces first-degree murder charges and life imprisonment.

“That day, [the officers] promised to turn me out,” Shamsutdinov told his father just prior the incident, according to Russian media. “They warned me that, like, they’ll rape me. “I know they’d turned all the other young ones out before me. If that evening was my turn, I had nowhere to go, what should I have done?”

“Who do I complain to if the officers themselves beat me? I thought about running away but everything was closed,” Shamsutdinov reportedly asked. “What was I to do?”

“The only thing I’m sorry for is that I accidentally hit two guys who had nothing to do with it. I have no pity for the others.”

Not surprisingly, the Russian military doesn’t blame hazing, but rather personal problems. Indeed, a potpourri of reports on Russian media blamed the massacre on a variety of factors. Citing a psychological profile of Shamsutdinov, RBC.ru claimed that Russian military doctors found that he was obstinate and had conflicts with his fellow soldiers. “In relations with commanders, capable of rudeness,” the profile said. “Painfully reacts to criticism addressed to him, while easily criticizing others or violating their personal space.”

More significantly, Shamsutdinov had been reprimanded for pointing weapons at other soldiers. “Repeatedly received comments from commanders for violating safety requirements with weapons during combat training exercises,” the profile noted.

Russian military investigators say Shamsutdinov had conflicts with an officer, and Shamsutdinov’s lawyer says his client was bullied by a lieutenant who tried to dunk his head in a toilet. Sergei Lipovoi, head of the Officers of Russia association, even put the blame not on officers, but violent video games. “It’s as if this soldier mixed up virtual reality with real life,” he said.

