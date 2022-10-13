‘Why did he make me shoot him’: Man arrested after shooting another man to death in face, police say

A man was arrested for shooting someone in the face to death, then fleeing the scene.

On Oct. 5 at approximately 7:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man, Robert Brown, bleeding from his head in a driveway, and a dark-colored Lexus parked with the driver-side door open, police said.

Brown was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage showed Brown pulling into the driveway, stepping out of the car while leaving the door open, and walking toward and around the house.

As Brown was walking back to the Lexus, another man, Rickey London, walked out in front of him.

RELATED: Man wanted following homicide on Park Avenue, MPD says

The two had a verbal argument.

During the conversation, London pulled out a gun and shot Brown in the face, according to an affidavit.

After shooting, London went to a room with a red door to the house, and a woman stepped out of the room.

Both of them got in a silver Mazda 2 and drove away from the scene.

MPD later found the Mazda parked in a convenience store, across the street from the shooting, court documents showed.

Officers approached the vehicle and detained the woman for questioning.

The woman told police that London told her, he needed to leave and kept saying “life was over”, and “why did he make me shoot him”.

The woman also said that as they drove, London said that Brown threatened him, and reached into his pocket as if he had a gun.

London was dropped off in the area of Jackson Avenue and University Street, where they were arrested.

Rickey London has been charged with second-degree murder.

Rickey London has a court date on Oct. 13.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



