Why Did This Swanky High-Rise in Houston Get Vaccines Ahead of Most People?

Arya Hodjat
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

The Montebello condominium complex in uptown Houston bills itself as one of the city’s “premier luxury highrises” with amenities like valet parking, concierge service, and a pool. Recently it added a new perk: COVID-19 vaccines for its elderly residents.

While health-care workers and senior citizens nationwide struggle to get their hands on a COVID-19 vaccine in the first wave of inoculations, the Montebello seems to have figured it out.

About 60 residents of the upscale condo complex have been vaccinated, the building’s general manager told The Daily Beast on Thursday—despite not being on Texas’ public vaccine distribution list.

“The state of Texas authorized it,” Montebello general manager Daniel Hancock said. “We’re working with a distributor... it’s a blessing we were able to get it.”

MAGA Retirement Enclave Is Ground Zero in Florida Vaccine Shitshow

Hancock declined to tell The Daily Beast the name of the distributor, but said the building was eligible to receive the shots because of its high elderly population.

The Texas Department of Health did not respond to requests for comment on the arrangement.

When asked about reports of the Montebello vaccinating their residents for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the city of Houston’s health department said he wasn’t aware of it.

“All the distributors have to register through the state health department,” the spokesperson, Porfirio Villareal, said. “The apartment complex is not an approved provider. If a site is not approved, not on the list, and receiving shipments of the vaccine, then our recommendation is not to go to that site.”

The Montebello isn’t on the state’s list of vaccine recipients—which lists hospitals, pharmacies, local health departments, and health-care clinics only—or shown on the state’s map of vaccine provider locations.

David Fink, 68, was one of the Montebello residents to get vaccinated. He’d been receiving his flu shots through the building, and was happy to hear he was eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine, given his age.

“It was all above board,” he told The Daily Beast.

Both Fink and Hancock said they’d heard of other apartment buildings in the Houston area receiving the vaccine.

“We weren’t the first ones,” Hancock said. “It’s not only the high rises.”

Congress Helps Itself to Vaccine Doses as Americans Wait

Statewide, the rollout of the two FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines—produced by Pfizer and Moderna—has not gone as smoothly as it has for the Montebello.

Texas was allocated 1.2 million doses for the first three weeks but, on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said that a “significant portion of vaccines distributed across Texas might be sitting on hospital shelves as opposed to being given to vulnerable Texans.”

“The state urges vaccine providers to quickly provide all shots. We get plenty more each week,” he wrote on Twitter.

Later on Tuesday, the state announced that vaccinations could begin immediately among people over 65. The move goes against guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends vaccines only be allotted to health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

However, the ultimate decision on who gets vaccinated—and when—lies in the hands of individual states. And, as the Houston Chronicle reported on Thursday, many distributors have already reached their allotment, leaving most elderly Texans struggling to find a place to give them their shot.

“Unfortunately, the truth is that the vaccine is NOT currently available to the vast majority of Texans who are 65 and older,” Gina Hinojosa, a Democratic state representative from Austin, wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

A former state representative, Jason Villalba, found that out first-hand. “I have parents over 65, one with co-morbidity conditions & lost my grandfather to COVID,” he tweeted. "We have called all of the locations near us on the [state health department] chart and all have said they don’t have vaccines.”

Tony Dasher, a professor at the Feik School of Pharmacology at San Antonio's University of the Incarnate Word, said he “wouldn’t have a problem” with the vaccine being distributed to areas with higher concentrations of older residents, like the Montebello, even if they aren’t traditional nursing home facilities.

“There are several communities that are targeted to retirees, and you can have a big cluster of people over 65,” Dasher told The Daily Beast. “It makes much more sense if you have the vaccine, and can get it to them, rather than have them all in a grocery store or a pharmacy and wait for people to get them there.”

Nationwide, the rollout of the vaccine has been slow and confusing.

The Arizona ER Nurse Watching COVID-Denying Pols Get the Vaccine First

In El Paso, city officials were forced this week to explain how some people who didn’t meet qualifying criteria were able to be vaccinated at a zoo, while in New York, a health-care provider was caught out allegedly administering “fraudulently” obtained vaccines to non-essential patients.

Even hospitals have bungled the triaging: Over 100 nurses and doctors protested at Stanford University’s medical center protested after an algorithm determined that hospital execs would get vaccinated first.

According to Bloomberg News’ vaccination tracker, just over 3 million doses of the vaccine had been administered by the end of 2020, dramatically undershooting expectations, as a lack of federal guidelines and distribution capabilities have led to fears of vaccines expiring.

“I think that people are gonna have high expectations about the vaccine being available, like ‘It’s been delivered, why can’t I get it yet?’” Dasher said. “But that’s not gonna be the case for a while.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Trump news – live: President blamed Kushner for election loss over Covid testing, report says

    Follow the latest updates

  • The Bill Is Coming Due for China’s ‘Capitalist’ Experiment

    The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has re-awoken to a profound truth: Rich, secure capitalists are the natural enemies of authoritarian regimes. In a hybrid autocratic-capitalist model, capitalism is the means to generate wealth, but power is the end goal. Successful capitalists naturally begin to demand that their personal and property rights be protected from authoritarian fiat. Capital in the hands of entrepreneurs is a political resource; it poses a threat to the implementation of centralized plans.Realizing this, the CCP has begun to assert control over the private sector by “installing . . . Party officials inside private firms” and having state-backed firms invest in private enterprises. In the absence of civil rights or an independent judiciary, “private” companies have no real independence from the government in China. Dissent and demands for civil rights are a threat to the regime and will be crushed.China’s shift from encouraging external investment and internal market competition toward treating capitalism as a threat has an obvious historical precedent. From 1921–1928, the Soviet Union instituted a policy of economic liberalization, which allowed for the privatization of agriculture, retail trade, and light industry. This partial and temporary return to a controlled and limited capitalism, known as the New Economic Policy (NEP), saved the Soviet economy from collapse and enabled Russia to modernize. But, in 1928, Stalin suddenly reversed course: He collectivized agriculture and liquidated the most prosperous farmers, thereby necessitating the frequent resort to grain imports, notably from the United States.China’s own experiment with economic liberalization began in 1981, when Premier Deng Xiaoping began to decentralize and privatize economic activity while continuing to assert the ultimate authority of the CCP. With liberalization, international businesses were invited into China. The price was high: the Chinese regime demanded that they work with and train local firms. This arrangement led to widespread theft of intellectual property, and soon enough, domestic competitors displaced their international rivals in the domestic market, often with the help of government subsidies. CCP-sponsored firms leveraged domestic dominance to enter the international marketplace, undercutting their competitors worldwide. International “partners” were then subjected to asymmetric regulatory action, excluding them from China. (Uber is one recent case of this phenomenon. There are countless others.)Now that the West is waking up to this game, the inflow of capital to China is slowing. Is China’s neo-mercantilist form of capitalism about to end? That seems unlikely; it is too far entrenched to be uprooted quickly. But the freedom of action accorded to Chinese companies and executives is already being dramatically curtailed as Xi Jinping asserts explicit political control over the economy. For example, in November, the CCP unexpectedly prevented the IPO of Ant Group, a company whose business model was considered misaligned with the goals of the party.International businesses that are heavily invested in the PRC must prepare for the worst: “Offers” of the sort that can’t be refused will be made to coerce the sale of onshore facilities and operations. Given the capital controls imposed on the movement of money out of China, it is likely that many Western investments in China will be confiscated as Deng’s experiment is wound down. Western competitors in the global market should finally recognize that their Chinese competitors are both at the mercy of the CCP and backed by instruments of state power.The central conceit of Chinese relations with the West has been that while political authority is monopolized by the CCP, China has a free-market economic system, and should be treated as a free-market trading partner. This was always a convenient fiction. But whatever distance might have existed in the past between economic and political activity in China has disappeared as the party takes control of nominally independent companies.A number of Chinese state-backed companies, including some in strategically important industries, have begun to default on their debt obligations. Will international creditors be allowed to claim the assets? Will the equity holders — in many cases the CCP or regional and local governments in China — be wiped out? If these companies are bailed out by the government, will domestic and foreign debt-holders be treated equally? Or will foreign creditors find their assets wiped out, while these companies continue operating under nominally new ownership and perhaps a new corporate brand? It seems a safe bet that foreign debts will be repudiated, either explicitly or implicitly. What was previously commercial debt now has the risks that are typically associated with sovereign debt, which can be canceled by government fiat. In short, a wave of write-downs is coming for Western businesses invested in China.Western businesses are not competitors operating in a free market in the PRC. As we wrote in a recent article, the CCP consistently treats western firms as adversaries to the sovereign interests of the PRC and uses all the tools at its disposal to target them. Western business executives need to prepare themselves for the very realistic possibility of extensive confiscation of Western assets in China in the near future. Before this happens, the U.S. government should pass legislation allowing Western companies to claim compensation from CCP-controlled entities in U.S. courts for the confiscation of assets. And since the CCP is asserting control over all Chinese companies, all of these companies should be treated as part of a single, government-controlled entity for purposes of litigation and regulation. When the bill comes due for capitalism in China, the West must be ready.Michael Hochberg is a physicist who has founded four successful semiconductor and telecommunications startups. Leonard Hochberg is the Coordinator of the Mackinder Forum-U.S. and a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

  • Israel may have to pause lightning vaccination programme as Pfizer stocks dwindle

    Israel will pause its world-leading coronavirus vaccination drive for three weeks in January, the health minister said on Thursday, following local media reports that the Pfizer vaccine would run out within 10 days at the current rate. More than 800,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in 11 days, making up over 7.4 per cent of the population. For the past two days, they have passed their target of vaccinating over 150,000 people a day. More than 30 per cent of the over-60s have already been vaccinated and the country is on track to inoculate everyone in that age bracket within the next 10 days if they continue at a pace of above 100,000 a day. But as shortages loom, the health ministry has been forced to announce that they will mostly stop administering first doses between January 10 and January 31 to ensure that there is enough stock to give the second dose to the people who have already received the vaccination. Israel had aimed to open the vaccination to the general public within a week but the delay may now push that back by up to six weeks, according to Channel 12 news. Instead, Hezi Levy, the health ministry’s director-general told Kan news that come February there may be a limited widening of the vaccination drive, perhaps with the age threshold lowered to 50.

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • U.S. sees some indications of possible Iranian attack in Mideast

    There have been recent heightened tensions, but an official acknowledged reading Iranian intentions is "difficult and at times unpredictable."

  • Philippines to ban U.S. travellers from Sunday

    The Philippines will prohibit the entry of foreign travellers from the United States from Sunday after the more infectious new variant of the coronavirus was detected in Florida. The travel ban, lasting until Jan. 15, covers those who have been to the United States within 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said in a statement. The measure expands the travel restriction that Manila announced on Tuesday, which initially covered passengers from 19 countries and territories and took effect from midnight of Dec. 29.

  • Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message

    President Donald Trump delivered a year-end video message Thursday after returning early from vacation, highlighting his administration’s work to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy. As the end of his presidency neared, Trump cut short his stay at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and got back to the White House a day ahead of schedule. Upon his return, Trump released a video message over Twitter to underscore his administration’s work on the vaccine, economic stimulus checks and America’s “grit, strength and tenacity” in the face of challenges.

  • A bat research team investigating coronavirus origins in China reportedly had their samples confiscated

    Orders to monitor findings about the origins of the novel coronavirus come directly from President Xi Jinping, internal documents obtained by The Associated Press reveal. Beijing is not shutting down the research — on the contrary, the government is spending a lot of money on study grants — but any new data are subject to approval by a government task force before publication.That's not the only way Beijing is attempting to control the situation, per AP. In southern China, there's an entrance to a mine shaft that once harbored bats who hosted the closest known relative of the coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan and is believed to have caused the ongoing pandemic. As AP notes, the area is of "intense scientific interest" since it could hold clues to the virus' origins and potentially help prevent similar crises in the future. However, AP reports it's "become a black hole of no information" for journalists, who have been tailed by plainclothes police, and scientists, including a bat research team that collected samples, only to have them confiscated, two people familiar with the matter said.Zhang Yongzhen, a renowned Chinese virologist, told AP no one has been able to definitively trace the virus back to its roots, and most scientists believe the virus did first jump from animals to humans in nature (as opposed to leaking from a lab). But Beijing's response highlights how politically sensitive the matter of origin is. China seemingly does not want to be blamed for the spread and has tried suggesting the virus originated elsewhere, pushing the theory through propaganda, misinterpreted or flawed scientific studies, and calls to look beyond China's borders. "The novel coronavirus has been discovered in many parts of the world," Chinese foreign ministry stated in a fax sent to AP. "Scientists should carry out international scientific research and cooperation on a global scale." Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year Frustration builds over slow pace of vaccine rollout

  • Report: Trooper under investigation dies in apparent suicide during house search

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

  • 1st Female Green Beret Faces 'Minor Misdemeanor' Charge for Accidentally Firing Gun, Police Say

    The soldier graduated from the Special Forces Q Course, becoming the first woman to earn the Special Forces tab.

  • Caribbean island residents told to evacuate as dormant volcanoes come back to life

    Officials issue alerts for island chain home to more than 100,000 people

  • US admits vaccination rollout is slower than hoped - and 'normality' may not return until autumn

    The US government has admitted its coronavirus vaccine rollout is going too slowly, as the country's top infectious disease expert warned the nation may not reach "some semblance of normality" until the autumn. As of Thursday morning, just 2.8 million Americans had received a Covid-19 vaccine, far short of the government's goal of immunising 20 million people this month. The rollout has been particularly slow moving in nursing homes, where only 170,000 residents had been vaccinated as of December 30, despite patients in the facilities being among the most vulnerable to the virus. It comes as a more infectious coronavirus strain first detected in the UK has been identified in Colorado and California. Neither patient identified with the strain has a known travel history, leading to concerns the new strain was already spreading within those communities.

  • Security firms say suspicious object on oil tanker off Iraq

    Sailors involved in transferring fuel oil from an Iraqi tanker in the Persian Gulf to another vessel owned by a shipping company traded in the U.S. discovered a “suspicious object” they fear could be a mine, authorities said Thursday. The discovery comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the waning days of President Donald Trump's administration. Already, America has conducted B-52 bomber flyovers and sent a nuclear submarine into the Persian Gulf over what Trump officials describe as the possibility of an Iranian attack on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. drones strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian general.

  • In New Year's speech, Taiwan president again reaches out to China

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its sovereign territory, has come under increasing pressure from Beijing, which has ramped up military activity near the island. China says it is responding to "collusion" between Washington and Taipei, angered at growing U.S. support for the self-governed island.

  • Philanthropist charged with murder for hit-and-run that killed two children

    Rebecca Grossman could face up to 34 years to life in prison if convicted

  • Canadian minister resigns after Caribbean holiday during pandemic

    The finance minister for Canada's most populous province resigned on Thursday after going on a Caribbean vacation during the pandemic and seemingly trying to hide the fact by sending social media posts showing him in a jumper before a fireplace. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he had accepted Rod Phillips's resignation as minister hours after Phillips returned home from a more than two-week stay on the island of St. Barts despite government guidelines urging people to avoid nonessential travel. "Travelling over the holidays was the wrong decision, and I once again offer my unreserved apology," Phillips said in a statement confirming his resignation. In a video posted on Twitter on Christmas Eve, the sweater-wearing finance minister was shown drinking eggnog beside a fireplace with a gingerbread house and a little Christmas tree. "I want to thank every one of you for what we are doing to protect our most vulnerable," Phillips said about Ontarians hunkered down at home because of the pandemic over the Christmas holidays.

  • New Kansas lawmaker under court order denied committee seats

    The top Democrat in the Kansas House has refused to give an incoming lawmaker any committee assignments over issues that include an anti-stalking court order filed against him after he won his seat. Minority Leader Tom Sawyer's action this week is a sign that he and fellow Democrats plan to oust Rep.-elect Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, once the Republican-controlled Legislature convenes its next annual 90-day session on Jan. 11. Sawyer and seven incoming female Democratic House members have called for Coleman to resign before lawmakers convene.

  • Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

    Russian scientists are poring over the well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia. Similar finds in Russia's vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change, which is warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world, has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost. The rhino was found at a river in August complete with all its limbs, some of its organs, its tusk - a rarity for such finds - and even its wool, Valery Plotnikov, a scientist, was quoted as saying by Yakutia 24, a local media outlet.

  • 11-year-old child charged with murder after after woman shot dead in Colorado

    ‘Tragic incidents like these affect us all,’ says Montrose County Sheriff’s Office patrol lieutenant Ty Cox

  • Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine set to be a game-changer in the developing world

    The UK approval of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been hailed by scientists and health experts as game-changing step for tackling the coronavirus in the developing world. Britain's decision to grant the vaccine emergency authorisation is expected to be quickly followed by other countries, with factories primed to make as many as three billion doses around the world. Within hours of the UK giving the shots the green light, experts from India's own drugs regulator said they would also meet to discuss emergency authorisation. The world's second most populous country has a deal for the Serum Institute of India (SII) to make a billion doses of the vaccine. The drug was made with technology and funding deliberately aimed at tackling future pandemics and will cost a fraction of existing jabs. Its ease of transport and storage as well as a worldwide manufacturing effort will bring it within reach of hundreds of millions of people in poorer countries.