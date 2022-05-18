Why did Target stock drop? Thank high gas prices, inflation

Elisabeth Buchwald, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Target stock is on pace to shed more than a quarter of its value in just one day, the biggest one-day decline since Black Monday.

This comes after the company reported much weaker than expected earnings last quarter. Target CEO Brian Cornell said inflation is largely to blame.

"Overall costs have been rising much faster than retail prices," he said on Wednesday's pre-market earnings call. "While it's always the last lever we pull, external conditions led us to raise prices across a broad set of items in multiple categories."

Even though the annual inflation rate slowed slightly last month, Cornell doesn't expect consumers to stop feeling the pinch any time soon.

Target earnings

Target reported $2.19 earnings per share last quarter, nearly $1 below FactSet's consensus estimate. Profitability plunged by more than 50% compared to the same period last year.

However, revenue last quarter rose above expectations to $24.83 billion, a 4% increase from the prior quarter.

TARGET COLLAB: Target announces summer collection with Tabitha Brown is coming in June with clothes, swimwear

POWELL ON INFLATION: Fed will keep hiking interest rates until it curtails inflation

Target stock is having its worst day since 1987
Target stock is having its worst day since 1987

Stimulus slowdown

Target, like its competitors including Walmart, saw an uptick in TV and appliance sales during the pandemic when consumers received stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits.

"While we anticipated a post-stimulus slowdown in these categories...we didn't anticipate the magnitude of that shift," Cornell said. "This led us to carry too much inventory, particularly in bulky categories including kitchen appliances, Trin and outdoor furniture."

Rising gas prices

Record-high gas prices are not only straining Americans' budgets but also big-box retailers'.

Cornell said freight costs will be $1 billion higher this year than Target expected as a result of fuel prices.

Walmart also cited high fuel prices as a reason for the company's weaker than expected quarter.

HIGH GAS PRICES: The average gas price is above $4 in every state. How long will they continue to rise?

CALIFORNIA GAS PRICES: Residents in picturesque California county hit with gas prices topping $7 a gallon

"Fuel ran over $160 million higher for the quarter in the US than we forecasted," Walmart's CEO Douglas McMillon said during Tuesday's earnings call. Shares of Walmart fell by nearly 17% after it reported earnings on Tuesday. Shares were down an additional 7% as of 2:53 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

Walmart executives also said that inflation is causing consumers to cut corners and focus primarily on buying necessities, namely food as opposed to clothing and electronics.

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Target stock is dropping after weak earnings report

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar gains as inflation fears spark stock rout

    Global stocks tanked and the dollar strengthened on Wednesday as concerns about economic growth and rising inflation soured sentiment. British inflation surged to its highest annual rate since 1982 as energy bills soared, while Canadian inflation rose to 6.8% last month, largely driven by rising food and shelter prices, Statistics Canada data showed. British inflation is now the highest among major economies but prices are rapidly rising worldwide, forcing central banks to hike interest rates despite their likely impact on growth as suggested by a modest decline in U.S. homebuilding in April.

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: This Shipping Stock Forms Base, Beats Earnings Estimates

    ZIM Shipping is forming a cup base as it reports earnings that beat analysts' expectations amid an expected slowdown in ocean freight.

  • Behind Target's quarterly profit drop: Top products of the Covid era aren't selling like they used to

    For two years, the Covid-19 pandemic supercharged traditional buying habits, driving consumers to stock up on everything from pantry items to electronics to bicycles. Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) and other retailers are looking at a different kind of consumer shock now, and it's hurting their bottom line. The retailer posted worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings results on Wednesday, sending its stock plunging by more than 25%.

  • G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ: GMVD) Provides Update Regarding its Forecast for Q1 2022 Revenues

    Irvine, CA – May 18, 2022 – G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) (the “Company”), today announced that it will not meet its forecast of $30 million in revenues for the first quarter o...

  • Dow Slides More Than 1,100 Points in Worst Day Since 2020

    U.S. stock indexes fell sharply, with the Dow dropping about 1,164 points following signs that rising costs were weighing on some companies’ profits.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Retail Sales Rise; Walmart Tumbles On Earnings

    The Dow Jones rose as Powell noted his continued support for interest rate increases until prices start falling back toward healthy levels.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges in Wake of Target, Walmart Debacles. This Is Why.

    The trends highlighted by Target's and Walmart's disappointing results bode poorly for Amazon. Investors reacted with shock, sending shares down sharply.

  • Target warns of margin hit as rising costs dent profit, shares slump 26%

    (Reuters) -Target Corp's quarterly profit halved and it warned on Wednesday of a bigger margin hit this year due to rising fuel and freight costs, in a clear sign there would be no immediate relief for U.S. retailers from surging inflation. Shares tumbled 26% following the bleak results that came a day after larger rival Walmart Inc cut its annual profit view and its shares logged their worst day since 1987, though both retailers clocked better-than-expected quarterly sales. "We have a lot of work ahead of us to restore profitability to the level where we expect to operate over time," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said on a post-earnings call.

  • S&P 500 suffers biggest daily drop since 2020 as stocks end sharply lower, Target pummeled

    U.S. stocks tumbled Wednesday, with all three major benchmarks closing sharply lower as consumer stocks including Target Corp. were battered. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 3.6% lower, the S&P 500 sank 4% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.7%, according to preliminary FactSet data. Shares of Target tanked after reporting a big earnings miss, closing almost 25% lower. All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 fell Wednesday, with consumer discretionary and consumer staples taking th

  • Why Target’s Earnings Hurt Nearly All Other Retailers

    Target’s shocking earnings miss dragged down the entire retail sector on Wednesday, a punishing day for markets in general. Walmart and Amazon.com have also recently posted lackluster results. The worst messages from Target’s earnings: shoppers’ spending on discretionary items has fallen fairly consistently, and even consumers with higher incomes are pulling back in reaction to inflation.

  • Daily Gold News: Wednesday, May 18 – Gold Price Remains Close to $1,800

    Gold is 0.2% lower this morning, as it remains close to the $1,800 price level.

  • Target Pummeled in Worst Rout Since Black Monday as Margins Sag

    (Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. plunged the most since 1987’s Black Monday crash after becoming the second big retailer in two days to trim its profit forecast. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Poised for Biggest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceA surge

  • 5 Things We Learned From Target’s Bad Earnings and How Other Big Retailers Fared

    Target missed earnings estimates, sending its stock down 25% today. That means investors' recent worries about the retail sector are likely to remain an overhang for the stocks.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains as inflation fears spark stock rout

    Global stocks tanked and the dollar strengthened on Wednesday as concerns about economic growth and rising inflation soured sentiment. The mood was underscored by a 9% surge in British consumer prices and a faster-than-expected acceleration in Canada. British inflation surged to its highest annual rate since 1982 as energy bills soared, while Canadian inflation rose to 6.8% last month, largely driven by rising food and shelter prices, Statistics Canada data showed.

  • State Department resumes U.S. embassy operations in Kyiv after pulling out ahead of Russia’s invasion

    Diplomats returning to the capital from temporary locations in the western Ukrainian city Lviv and neighboring Poland.

  • Senators Blast Data Brokers For Sharing Location Info Of Abortion-Seekers

    The Democrats wrote to SafeGraph and Placer.ai demanding answers about their data collection practices and voicing concern for abortion-seekers' safety.

  • I Certainty Wouldn't Invest in Target Right Now, But I Would Trade It

    I really am stunned by the hits to the quality of the balance sheet that both Target and Walmart have suffered.

  • Target stock plunges as profit drops on consumer spending shifts and jump in freight costs

    Target shares sank 24.4% in Wednesday trading after a big profit miss and a slowdown in key categories during first quarter

  • 2 Reasons Why Amazon Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of the e-commerce juggernaut Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were falling today as investors processed the disappointing quarterly financial results recently reported from two of Amazon's peers. Additionally, Amazon's stock was tumbling today as investors continued to worry about rising inflation and how the Federal Reserve's action in response to it could slow down the economy. As of 11:39 a.m. ET, Amazon's stock had fallen 5.4%.

  • Dollar General and Dollar Tree Stocks Are Getting Crushed. Will Earnings Save the Day?

    The discount stores have had a tough day following Target earnings. A lot of bad news is now reflected in their shares.