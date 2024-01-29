Why did Tennessee see so many winter weather deaths during this month's snowstorm?

Tennesseans were hit particularly hard during the recent winter storm as it brought several inches of snow, ice and frigid temperatures to the region.

More than a third of the 91 people killed by the storm in the U.S. died in Tennessee. Hardest hit was Shelby County with 11 of the state's 36 deaths, followed by Knox County with seven. In recent years, the Superstorm of 1993 was the deadliest winter weather event to strike Tennessee. It wreaked havoc from Alabama to Maine, killing 13 in Tennessee and 200 nationwide.

Why Tennessee had so many winter deaths in this month's storms remains a mystery, and state agencies remain silent on what drove it.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency community relations officer Kristin Coulter said the agency does not track details on weather-related fatalities. She said it only reports on data received from Tennessee Department of Health, and TEMA could not speculate as to whether there was a pattern or reason behind the number of winter-related deaths.

"The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency continues to stress the importance of winter weather preparedness. The recent extreme cold temperatures are a reminder to Tennesseans to take action to be prepared ahead of winter weather. We encourage everyone to check on friends, family, and neighbors as well as staying informed through local officials during extreme cold events," Coulter said in a statement.

The Tennessee Department of Health also declined to say what led to so many winter-related deaths. Agency spokesman Bill Christian said additional information on deaths due to winter weather would come from local authorities.

"We cannot speculate on why we’ve had a large number of weather-related deaths during this recent winter storm," Christian said. "We have no additional details to provide regarding the weather-related fatalities, and TDH does not release specific details about deaths given privacy concerns over releasing individually identifiable information."

Any information collected about the deaths was done so through numerous calls and emails to a variety of local agencies in each county, he said.

National Weather Service Nashville Meteorologist-in-Charge Krissy Hurley said weather-related fatalities are separated into two categories: direct and indirect.

Direct fatalities

Direct fatalities include deaths due to things like cold weather exposure, avalanches and icicles falling, Hurley said.

Because reporting from local and state agencies has been stagnant, it remains unclear how many Tennesseans died due to direct contact with the weather.

In Henry County, Sheriff Josh Frey said 64-year-old Aaron Hoover was found dead beside his vehicle last week. Deputies believe Hoover slipped while getting out of his car and was unable to get back up. He died from exposure.

Motorists drive past vehicles in a ditch along Burkett Road on Jan. 16 in Nolensville.

Indirect fatalities

Indirect fatalities include things like heart attacks from shoveling, car crashes due to poor road conditions and sledding accidents, Hurley said.

Car crashes have accounted for several of Tennessee's deaths.

One person in Madison County died in a weather-related car crash, officials said, though they provided no further details of the incident. Knoxville police reported a Florida man, Marlo Jackson, died when the box truck he was driving slid in the snow and rear-ended a tractor-trailer.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that 72-year-old Thomas Boyce lost control of his Chevrolet pickup truck on a Washington County highway and crashed into an ambulance carrying 52-year-old Bobby Graham. Both men died.

A 66-year-old Hickman County man died after he fell through a skylight while trying to brush snow off the roof of a business, officials said.

And a hiker at Fall Creek Falls Park in Van Buren County died after seemingly falling from a bluff in the park. The Piney Volunteer Fire Department said they found the hiker, whose name has not been released, at the bottom of the 700-foot bluff using a thermal imaging camera.

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed 36 weather-related fatalities as of Jan. 23. Here are the counties where it logged fatalities:

Shelby: 11

Knox: 7

Hamilton: 2

Madison: 2

Marshall: 2

Roane: 2

Washington: 2

Anderson: 1

Carroll: 1

Coffee: 1

Henry: 1

Hickman: 1

Lauderdale: 1

Marion: 1

Van Buren: 1

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center has reported that nine deaths — as opposed to seven — are believed to have been caused by the storm. Most are suspected to involve hypothermia, but the center's chief administrative officer said it could take months before causes are determined.

Vanderbilt University student Warner Myntti brushes snow off his car along 18th Avenue on Jan. 16 in Nashville.

Did the 2024 winter storm break a record?

While this year's winter weather-related deaths far surpass those on record, the answer isn't so simple.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the parent agency for NWS, only started tracking deaths, injuries and other data for things like blizzards, extreme cold, ice storms, winter storms and other types of winter weather in 1996. Before that, it only tracked a few types of weather events, including tornadoes, before expanding to 48 event types in 1996.

Additionally, NOAA only offers records of weather deaths and other details from 1950 onward.

A few years prior the expansion in weather event tracking, the Superstorm of 1993 killed 15 people in East Tennessee from March 12-14. Two died from exposure while 13 others died from indirect causes. The storm dumped up to two feet of snow in the Smoky Mountains, with some areas receiving even more. Mt. LeConte hit 60 inches of snow. In Chattanooga, 20 inches of snow fell.

Nationwide, the superstorm killed 200 and was hailed as "The Storm of the Century." It ranks among the deadliest U.S. weather events in the 20th century.

"The storm will be remembered for its tremendous snowfall totals from Alabama through Maine, high winds all along the East coast, extreme coastal flooding along the Florida west coast, incredibly low barometric pressures across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic and for the unseasonably cold air that followed behind the storm," an NWS report read.

Motorists travel along Concord Road on Jan. 16 in Brentwood.

Here’s a look at the Tennessee's five deadliest winter and cold events from 1996 onward, according to NOAA records.

February 2015 winter weather and cold

Direct deaths: 10

Counties: Hamilton, Henry, Moore, Roane, Sequatchie, Shelby, Weakley

January 2010 ice storm, winter storm and cold

Direct deaths: 7

Counties: Carroll, Franklin, Madison, Maury, Shelby

February 2021 extreme cold

Direct deaths: 2

Indirect deaths: 1

Indirect injuries: 1

Counties: Shelby

February 1996 cold snap

Direct deaths: 2

Counties: Hardin

January 2011 extreme cold

Direct deaths: 2 direct deaths

Counties: Hardin, Henry

Parker Graye walks over a snow-covered sidewalk after seeing what the road conditions were like in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Well before NOAA began tracking a wider variety of data in 1996, the overall deadliest weather event on record in Tennessee was a tornado outbreak in 1952. From March 21-22 that year, 67 people died and 294 were injured. All were direct deaths and injuries.

The outbreak included 12 tornadoes ranging from EF-2 to EF-4 in strength across Carroll, Chester, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Henderson and Hickman counties.

Here's a look at the state’s 10 deadliest weather events from 1950-2023, not including the 1952 tornadoes:

April 1974 tornado outbreak

Direct deaths: 46

Direct injuries: 763

Counties: Bedford, Blount, Bradley, Cannon, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Fentress, Franklin, Hamilton, Knox, Lincoln, Loudon, Marshall, McMinn, Morgan, Overton, Pickett, Polk, Putnam, Scott, Sullivan, Warren, White, Wilson

Tornado total: 28

Tornado strength range: EF-0 to EF-4

April 2011 tornado outbreak, thunderstorms winds and flood

Direct deaths: 34 direct deaths (31 from tornadoes, 2 from thunderstorm winds, 1 from flood)

Direct injuries: 418 (all from tornadoes)

Counties: Bledsoe, Bradley, Greene, Hamilton, Johnson, McMinn, Sequatchie, Washington, Williamson

Tornado total: 13

Tornado strength range: EF-1 to EF-4

Thunderstorm wind range: 55-60 mph

April 2006 tornado outbreak

Direct deaths: 34 direct deaths

Direct injuries: 255

Counties: Carroll, Cumberland, Davidson, Dyer, Gibson, Sumner, Warren

Tornado total: 9

Tornado strength range: EF-1 to EF-3

February 2008 tornadoes and thunderstorm winds

Direct deaths: 31 (all from tornadoes)

Indirect deaths: 2 (all from tornadoes)

Direct injuries: 157 (146 from tornadoes, 11 from thunderstorm winds)

Counties: Fayette, Hardin, Macon, Madison, Shelby, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale

Tornado total: 8

Tornado strength range: EF-2 to EF-4

Thunderstorm wind range: 50 mph

March 2020 tornado outbreak

Direct deaths: 25

Direct injuries: 309

Counties: Benton, Davidson, Putnam, Wilson

Tornado total: 4

Tornado strength range: EF-2 to EF-4

May 2010 floods and tornadoes

Direct deaths: 23 (22 from floods, 1 from tornadoes)

Direct injuries: 12 (all from tornadoes)

Counties affected by floods: Carroll, Davidson, Gibson, Hickman, Montgomery, Perry, Stewart, Tipton, Williamson

Counties affected by tornadoes: Hardeman, McNairy

Tornado total: 2

Tornado strength range: EF-2 to EF-3

August 2021 flash flood

Direct deaths: 20

County: Humphreys

November 2002 tornadoes

Direct deaths: 17

Direct injuries: 85

Counties: Bedford, Carroll, Coffee, Cumberland, Montgomery, Morgan, Sumner

Tornado total: 7

Tornado strength range: EF-1 to EF-3

August 2007 heat

Direct deaths: 16

Direct injuries: 187

Counties affected: Gibson, Shelby, Wilson

May 2003 tornadoes, thunderstorm winds and floods

Direct deaths: 15 direct deaths (11 from tornadoes, 4 from floods)

Direct injuries: 106 direct (99 from tornadoes, 7 from thunderstorm winds)

Counties affected by tornadoes: Carroll, Dyer, Henderson, Madison

Tornado total: 4

Tornado strength range: Ef-1 to EF-4

Counties affected by thunderstorm winds: Wilson

Thunderstorm wind strength: 85 mph

Counties affected by floods: Cannon, Wayne

Four NWS stations divide coverage of Tennessee. More information, local records and in-depth details can be found via their websites.

For East Tennessee, visit NWS Memphis at weather.gov/meg.

For Middle Tennessee, visit NWS Nashville at weather.gov/ohx.

For East Tennessee, visit NWS Morristown at weather.gov/mrx.

For Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties, visit NWS Huntsville at weather.gov/hun.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What caused the so many deaths in the 2024 Tennessee winter storm?