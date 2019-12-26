Why Did U.S. Spy Planes Watch Over North Korea on Christmas?

From Popular Mechanics

The U.S. flew four different types of spy aircraft near North Korea over Christmas.

The flights were in response to North Korea's veiled threat to send a "Christmas present" to the U.S.

In the event of a missile launch, each of the four planes reportedly involved has a different mission.

U.S. military aircraft kept vigil in the skies near North Korea yesterday, waiting for a threatened “Christmas gift” from the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Spy planes, including the unmanned RQ-4 Global Hawk kept an eye on the isolated country all Christmas day. The “gift,” which was speculated by experts to be a long range missile test, ultimately never materialized.

The tension started earlier this month, when North Korean state media announced that negotiations with the U.S. over the country’s nuclear weapons had been a “foolish trick.” “What is left to be done now is the U.S. option,” North Korea warned on December 3rd , “and it is entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get.”

The statement set up speculation that North Korea would test a long range weapon, likely an intermediate or intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching U.S. bases in the Asia-Pacific or even the American homeland. President Trump downplayed the remarks, stating that perhaps it meant Kim Jong Un would send him a “beautiful vase” instead.

#UPDATE: USAF Cobra Ball Ballistic Missile Detection Platform reported airborne over Sea of Japan.



Likely eyes on North Korea.



This is the 4th surveillance/monitoring asset up in last 3 hours https://t.co/9jz9eLT27M https://t.co/rlKQS7zDR1







— ELINT News (@ELINTNews) December 24, 2019

But the U.S. Department of Defense took the threat seriously, enough to scramble four different types of aircraft to search for signs of a launch. The U.S. sent RC-135W Rivet Joint, E-8C, RQ-4 Global Hawk, and RC-135S Cobra Ball airplanes, all designed to provide early warning of a test and monitor a missile launch, to fly off the coast of North Korea.

(Although The Hill states that the aircraft flew “over” North Korea, such an act would be an extremely provocative move that would likely result in the aircraft attacked by Pyongyang’s air defense forces. U.S. aircraft monitoring North Korea typically fly south of the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea, or in the Sea of Japan.)

The U.S. Air Force describes the RC-135W Rivet Joint as a “near-real time intelligence collection” platform. A modified 1960s-era Boeing 707 airliner, the RC-135W has an extensive set of onboard sensors designed to “detect, identify and geolocate signals throughout the electromagnetic spectrum.” The Rivet Joint can also vacuum up the electronic signals of adversaries, from phone calls to radar transmissions, for analysis. The RC-135W fleet is based at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska and typically flies to Kadena Air Force Base on the Japanese island of Okinawa ahead of anticipated North Korean activity.

