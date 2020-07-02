Hong Kong is once again at the centre of a diplomatic falling out between the UK and China, after China imposed a controversial new security law on the former British colony.

The law, which was passed on Tuesday, has been condemned internationally as a crackdown on basic freedoms afforded to Hong Kong residents.

In response, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to offer three million Hong Kong residents the chance to settle in the UK and ultimately apply for citizenship. The offer applies to about 350,000 UK passport holders and about 2.6 million others who are eligible.

Mr Johnson said the law was a violation of Hong Kongers' freedoms and in response the UK would offer all British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders and their dependants the right to remain in the UK, including the right to work and study, for five years.

Liu Xiaoming, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in the UK, criticised the offer. "If the British side makes unilateral changes to the relevant practice, it will breach its own position and pledges, as well as international law and basic norms," he said.

So why did the UK return Hong Kong to China?

Hong Kong was under British control for 156 years, beginning when Hong Kong island was ceded to the UK after a war between the powers in 1842. China later leased the rest of Hong Kong - the New Territories - to the British for 99 years.

In 1984, then-UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher signed a joint declaration with the Chinese government, agreeing that Hong Kong would be handed back to China in 1997.

But there were conditions, including the preservation of the region's high level of autonomy from mainland China and the additional rights and freedoms its citizens enjoyed. It was also agreed that Hong Kong's capitalist system, which was different to China's communist model, would continue.

As a result, Hong Kong has its own legal system and borders, and rights such as freedom of assembly, free speech and freedom of the press are protected.

For example, it is one of the few places in Chinese territory where people can commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, where the military opened fire on unarmed protesters in Beijing.

The agreement signed in 1984 was set to last for the following 50 years, until 2047.

Mr Johnson said on Tuesday that China's new Hong Kong security law was a "clear and serious breach" of the legally binding joint declaration.

How many Hong Kongers are eligible?

There are about 350,000 BNO passport holders in Hong Kong, but about 2.6 million more are currently eligible for the passport - and that number doesn't appear to include dependants born after 1997, who would also be covered by the UK offer.

BNO passport holders would be eligible to work and study in the UK for five years, and after a further year they would be able to apply for citizenship.

Previously, BNO holders had restricted rights and were only entitled to visa-free access to the UK for six months.

Other nations have responded to China passing the security law. The US House of Representatives approved new Hong Kong-related sanctions, penalising banks that do business with Chinese officials.

Australia said it was "actively considering" offering safe haven to Hong Kong residents.

Japan called the law "regrettable"; European Council President Charles Michel said the body "deplored" the law; and Canada changed its travel advice to Hong Kong, saying the new law "increased the risk of arbitrary detention on national security grounds and possible extradition to mainland China".

A year of protest over eroding freedoms

China's controversial new security law, and the dispute over BNO passport holders, follows a year of unrest in Hong Kong over what its residents see as efforts by the Chinese state to erode its unique freedoms.

Rights groups have accused China of increasingly meddling in the territory, citing legal rulings that have disqualified Hong Kong pro-democracy legislators, and an effort to pass a law which would have allowed extradition of Hong Kongers to mainland China.

There are also accusations that press and academic freedoms have been deteriorating. In March, China effectively expelled several US journalists and prohibited them from working in Hong Kong.

The attempt to pass the extradition law, which ultimately failed, brought hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents to the streets in protest, calling for democratic reform of the territory's legislature.