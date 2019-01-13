Why I Like Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of DFS, it is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been a rockstar for income investors, currently trading at an attractive share price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Discover Financial Services here.

Good value average dividend payer

DFS is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company’s expected cash flow going forward. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of DFS’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Compared to the rest of the consumer finance industry, DFS is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This bolsters the proposition that DFS’s price is currently discounted.

Income investors would also be happy to know that DFS is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 2.6%. DFS has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

Next Steps:

For Discover Financial Services, I’ve compiled three important aspects you should further research:

