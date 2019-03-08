Why You Should Ditch Microsoft Word for NotePad

From Popular Mechanics

It's easy to want it all from your word processor. To want encouragement and spell-checking, Comic Sans and Times New Roman and Adobe Garamond Pro. To want the blank page to feel like a window into endless opportunity instead of overwhelming emptiness. To have page layout options to mess with.

And that's just it: It's all too easy to be drawn to distraction and the ability to procrastinate by changing type size and margins while blocking out the Twitter window underneath. Of course the words won't write themselves, but word processors and other self-styled 'productivity' programs can make it feel like they just might, leaving you to fiddle with settings while you wait for it to happen.



But take heart: This is not the only way to write. And I don’t mean Google Docs. I mean TextEdit or Notepad, or any other simple text editor that prioritizes the text you write over the illusion of a virtual page. These programs, often favored by programmers, deal with text in a purer form: as characters stored as bytes of data with no formatting, no page size. After all, this is text that's meant for elsewhere, maybe the code that makes a website run. But whatever you're writing, the same logic applies: It doesn't matter how things look while you're typing it out because text only comes to life when it is read.



Let the text flow



The obvious, practical reasons for using a text editor are straightforward, but important. Because the Macintosh TextEdit and Windows Notepad windows have few of the trappings of full-blown word processors, the text itself can remain front and center, unglamorous and largely unformatted, which lets you focus on what it is as opposed to how it looks. TextEdit does have some substantial formatting tools, but you'll only notice them if you look for them, so do yourself a favor and don't.



This simplicity gives text editors just the right amount of distracting power. They distract you from whatever social media catnip that might keep you from writing, but not from the text you're actually trying to write. There are no buttons to push or squiggles reprimanding your bad grammar while you are in the zone.



That these text editors let the text flow with minimal friction is a good thing, but it doesn't mean that you want to let it flow beyond your own screen right away. Online options like Google Docs make it easy to share docs, but maybe a little too easy. Sure, sharing is ultimately the goal, but isn’t first step to make sure you've written something worth sharing?

Of course, eventually, the time will come, and working in TextEdit makes it easy. With no fancy formatting or other bells and whistles, you can copy and paste the plain text with ease, ready to be massaged into whatever shape its end purpose demands. And even if the text goes nowhere but the hard drive or cloud storage folder, plain text files are forever.



Set the text free

Another underrated advantage of more spartan text editors is that they are not letter-size.

They are not the size of anything but themselves, no implied page, no physical space at all. The default dimensions-usually, just a portion of the screen-suggest jotted notes more than outlined tome. And, after all, it’s unlikely that content will end up on actual sheets of paper, so why let the shape of a page be the prison you write inside?



