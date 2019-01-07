Why Dividend Hunters Love Boiron SA (EPA:BOI)

Over the past 10 years Boiron SA (EPA:BOI) has been paying dividends to shareholders. The company is currently worth €861m, and now yields roughly 3.3%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Boiron should have a place in your portfolio.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

Does Boiron pass our checks?

The company currently pays out 39% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect BOI’s payout to remain around the same level at 42% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 3.3%. Furthermore, EPS is forecasted to fall to €3.6 in the upcoming year.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. BOI has increased its DPS from €0.55 to €1.6 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. This is an impressive feat, which makes BOI a true dividend rockstar.

In terms of its peers, Boiron generates a yield of 3.3%, which is high for Pharmaceuticals stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

With this in mind, I definitely rank Boiron as a strong dividend stock, and makes it worth further research for anyone who likes steady income generation from their portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three key factors you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for BOI’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for BOI’s outlook. Valuation: What is BOI worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BOI is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

