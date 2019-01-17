Why Dividend Hunters Love Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (HKG:1888)

There is a lot to be liked about Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (HKG:1888) as an income stock. It has paid dividends over the past 10 years. The company is currently worth HK$19b, and now yields roughly 9.0%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Kingboard Laminates Holdings in more detail.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How does Kingboard Laminates Holdings fare?

Kingboard Laminates Holdings has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 61%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 57% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 9.0%. Moreover, EPS should increase to HK$1.16.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Although 1888’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

Relative to peers, Kingboard Laminates Holdings has a yield of 9.0%, which is high for Electronic stocks.

Next Steps:

Keeping in mind the dividend characteristics above, Kingboard Laminates Holdings is definitely worth considering for investors looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should further research:

