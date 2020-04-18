Why Dividend Hunters Love Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Dividend paying stocks like Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

With a five-year payment history and a 4.5% yield, many investors probably find Popular intriguing. We'd agree the yield does look enticing. The company also bought back stock equivalent to around 7.9% of market capitalisation this year. Remember that the recent share price drop will make Popular's yield look higher, even though recent events might have impacted the company's prospects. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Popular for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Popular!

NasdaqGS:BPOP Historical Dividend Yield April 18th 2020 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Popular paid out 17% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. Given the low payout ratio, it is hard to envision the dividend coming under threat, barring a catastrophe.

Consider getting our latest analysis on Popular's financial position here.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. Popular has been paying a dividend for the past five years. During the past five-year period, the first annual payment was US$0.60 in 2015, compared to US$1.60 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% a year over that time.

Popular has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

Dividend Growth Potential

While dividend payments have been relatively reliable, it would also be nice if earnings per share (EPS) were growing, as this is essential to maintaining the dividend's purchasing power over the long term. Strong earnings per share (EPS) growth might encourage our interest in the company despite fluctuating dividends, which is why it's great to see Popular has grown its earnings per share at 11% per annum over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggests this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Conclusion

Dividend investors should always want to know if a) a company's dividends are affordable, b) if there is a track record of consistent payments, and c) if the dividend is capable of growing. Firstly, we like that Popular has a low and conservative payout ratio. Next, earnings growth has been good, but unfortunately the company has not been paying dividends as long as we'd like. Overall we think Popular is an interesting dividend stock, although it could be better.