Why does Charles Woodson say Micah Parsons is doing too much?

Charles Woodson was on FOX’s ‘NFL Kickoff” show on Sunday talking about the Dallas Cowboys’ loss against the Arizona Cardinals and the ex-Oakland Raider was critical of how the Cowboys’ defense played in the defeat including Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

“You saw uncharacteristic things from, especially, this defense, like not running to the football. Micah Parsons getting controlled by tight ends you don’t see that happening,” said Woodson, “I think just getting too cute, me seeing Micah Parsons in a three-point stance lined up across from a tackle with two tight ends outside of him, I don’t need him in there doing that. He’s taking on too much.”

Woodson was clear that the loss of cornerback Trevon Diggs wasn’t a major factor in the Cowboys’ loss.

“This [loss] wasn’t about Trevon Diggs this was about the Dallas Cowboys as a whole. I felt like they would rather spit on Arizona than be on the same field with them,” said Woodson, “They [Dallas Cowboys] felt like this wasn’t a team they needed to get up for.”

Woodson finished the segment saying the Cowboys better come prepared to play the New England Patriots.

“You gotta get on track this week ‘cause the Patriots ain’t coming in here playing around,” said Woodson, “Don’t look past the Patriots.”