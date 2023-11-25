Why does Cranston want to buy a charter school valued at $2.3 million for $12.5 million?

CRANSTON − A former mayor with union ties – and a pivotal position on his home city's School Committee – is leading a quiet push for Cranston to buy and renovate the privately owned building that houses the charter school known until recently as the New England Laborers' Construction and Career Academy.

There is no hint that the proposed $40-million school bond on the Cranston City Council agenda for discussion on Monday night includes a potential $12.5 million for the city's acquisition and renovation of the Laborers' training school in a former jewelry factory in an industrial section of the city.

But the current mayor's chief of staff, Anthony Moretti, the council president who proposed the agenda item, Jessica Marino, and former Cranston Mayor Michael Traficante have all confirmed pieces of the quietly evolving, behind-the-scenes story of the bond.

Traficante

For the record: Traficante chairs the School Committee.

Traficante also chairs the board of what is now called the Apprenticeship Exploration School, which is assessed on the city tax rolls at $2.3 million, while holding a $110,000 a year-job as the director of governmental affairs for the New England Laborers Union.

When asked the rationale for seeking city purchase of the building, Traficante said the school is currently paying nearly $250,000 in rent – and $60,000 in city taxes – out of the per-pupil payments that Cranston and other communities pay for students who go there.

He said that money would go to much better use if the city owned, renovated and took the building off the tax rolls.

"If you [had] ever been in the building ... you'd see it's desperately needed."

Beyond the acquisition cost, he said, the remains of that money will be utilized for infrastructure improvements."

What do we know?

As a charter school, the Laborers training academy is a privately owned and run public school. The owner is listed on city tax records as Sharpe Azatak LLC, which is listed on the secretary of state's corporate database as an "inactive" corporation in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

According to Traficante, the school has 180 students.

According to charter school minutes filed last fall: "For the fiscal year June 30, 2023, there was a deficit of $122,175. The books are now closed for 2023, and the final adjustment for the deficit was made reducing the fund balance by $122,175. The fund balance is now $816,808."

Traficante said there is no current deficit.

The proposed $40-million bond on the City Council's Monday night agenda was co-sponsored by Council President Jessica Marino, who told The Journal on Friday that she introduced the item to initiate a review by the Council's Finance Committee of the city and the School Committee's bid to take advantage of a use-it-or-lose-it opportunity to get a 74% state match.

Marino said she knew the city acquisition of the Laborers' training school was one of the potential items under discussion, along with funding for a third phase of a construction project and upgrades at other schools. She said she has few other details at this point.

But Moretti filled in some of the blanks.

"For whatever reason," he said, the School Department "was falling short with ... the original $147-million bond for the completion of Gladstone School Elementary School and Eden Park Elementary School. And so it was ... the need for that, that really spurred this ... [the] opportunity to take advantage of the one-time money."

He said the schools superintendent "enumerated several different options. It could be unlimited, but one of the priorities appears to be the ... Laborers Academy," along with "some improvements at Cranston West, the parking lot is a disaster there, and I believe a boiler at Cranston East ... [and] some asbestos flooring that they wanted to replace" at various schools.

Though the wording of the resolution is broad – acquisition improvements, renovations – he said: "those are fundamentally the projects that would compose that roughly $40 million."

As for the need to spend $12.5 million to acquire a school building assessed at $2.3 million, he said:

"From what I've heard both firsthand and secondhand ... they would be able to expand their programming and service more children with those improvements to the facility."

He said he's been told that, as an old manufacturing facility, the building is not up to snuff, with "partition walls that don't even necessarily go to the ceiling. This is what I've been told."

Asked who is making the push, he said: "The School Department and also, I believe, the labor's union."

In addition to Traficante, the board of the Laborers' training academy includes Cranston Schools Supt. Jeannine Nota-Masse; Stephen A. Cardi II, executive VP of Cardi Corporation; Dan Rampone, VP of Hart Engineering Corporation; LIUNA representatives James Merloni and Jay Sabitoni and Johnson & Wales University Prof. Michael J. Sabitoni, among others.

