Why does it feel colder than the actual temperature? Here's what to know about wind chill

A man walks along NW 164 as an Oklahoma City Public Works truck plowing snow approaches in northwest Oklahoma City after a winter storm dropped another layer of snow in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman]

It was 16 degrees in Oklahoma City Friday morning, however, it felt much colder as the wind chill value was -2, but does wind chill even mean?

What does wind chill mean?

According to the National Weather Service, wind chill refers to the way the air temperature feels to human skin due to the combination of cold temperatures and winds blowing on exposed skin.

If wind speed increases, but the temperature remains the same, it will still feel colder on skin because as wind blows across our bodies, it takes the heat we emit and blows it away.

The faster the wind speed, the fast body heat is emitted and the colder it feels.

What’s the wind chill in Oklahoma?

Much of the state, including Oklahoma City, is in a wind chill watch until late Monday night.

The wind chill in Oklahoma City was 20 degrees Friday afternoon, and it’s expected to get as low as -25 over the next few days, according to NWS Norman.

With high wind speeds forecasted, NWS Norman warns that the cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

