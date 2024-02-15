Why does Ohio insist on being a bad environmental neighbor?

Neil Waggoner is Sierra Club's Federal Deputy Director for Energy Campaigns. Neil is a Cleveland area native now living in Columbus.

Have you ever had a “bad neighbor?”

Almost everyone has, so we all know how a bad neighbor can harm a neighborhood and even make a community a worse place to live. Thanks to Ohio elected officials working with big polluters, our state is going to be the absolute worst neighbor and argue before the Supreme Court for not only its right to pollute other states, but for other states to pollute us.

Much like a bad neighbor’s trash, air pollution can blow far from the original source. Every year, tons of smog-forming pollutants travel from coal plants and other industrial sources in “upwind” states to “downwind” states. That’s why when the Biden Administration finalized a plan to require states to be “good neighbors” and address smog pollution that crosses state lines, public health and environment advocates cheered.

The plan, called the Good Neighbor Plan, will first and foremost improve our air quality and reduce harm from coal plants and other polluters, while also reducing the impacts that Ohio’s pollution has on downwind neighbors.

Exposure to smog pollution can cause respiratory issues, aggravate asthma and lead to missed days of work or school, emergency room visits and even premature deaths. These costly public health impacts can be especially harmful to children and older adults, disproportionately impacting people of color, families with low incomes, and other vulnerable populations.

We feel these health impacts acutely, as our state is home to some of the deadliest coal plants in the country: the Gavin and Cardinal coal plants, and the infamously expensive OVEC Kyger Creek plant that we’re all still paying for each month thanks to House Bill 6. But what happens in Ohio doesn’t stay in Ohio. The deadly mixture of soot, smog, and toxic metals that spews from our plants also travels to downwind states, making Ohio coal plants the highest contributing plants to premature mortality in counties in Pennsylvania, New York, and Maryland.

Due to prevailing wind patterns, we are also subject to smog pollution from states upwind of us, including Illinois and Wisconsin. Beyond the devastating public health impacts this pollution causes, emissions from upwind states can make it nearly impossible for downwind states to meet the health-based national air quality standards.

The Good Neighbor Plan was created to address these issues. The plan updates a system that has been in place in the eastern U.S. for a decade and has successfully and cost-effectively cleaned up some of the worst sources of air pollution. The legal foundation of the rule is robust, anchored firmly by the Clean Air Act and reinforced by previous court–including Supreme Court–decisions.

Yet instead of spending taxpayer time and money determining how to address smog impacting local communities, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has teamed up with several industry groups and Indiana and West Virginia attorneys general to attempt to block implementation of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s rule. In a rare move, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear these challengers out in court, and oral arguments are set for Wednesday.

The challengers allege EPA’s rule will impact electric system reliability, painting a doomsday scenario of energy blackouts and price spikes if coal plants are required to take steps to address smog pollution. This is a common refrain from the defenders of big polluters, but the reality is much less dramatic.

EPA carefully considered the capacity of existing infrastructure when updating the Good Neighbor Plan. The plan sets achievable emission reduction targets based on pollution control technologies that are not only readily available, but often already installed at coal plants. And nothing happens overnight, as the rule is designed to be implemented in phases over several years, giving industries ample time to adapt.

A ruling that weakens or overturns this rule would not just be a legal setback; it would be a public health crisis. It would send a clear message that the health of downwind communities is secondary to the interests of polluters. This cannot and should not be the message that emerges from our highest court.

As the Supreme Court deliberates, I urge justices to consider the principle of neighborliness — not just as a nicety, but as a necessity. Upholding the Good Neighbor Plan is about protecting the right to clean air for all, and ensuring that no community suffers at the hands of another’s negligence. This is the essence of being a good neighbor: a commitment to collective well-being and justice, transcending state lines and courtrooms.

