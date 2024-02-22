Why does my phone say SOS only? What to know about cell phone outage

Tens of thousands of phone users were affected by a nationwide telecommunication outage early Thursday morning.

AT&T consumers were among those most impacted, followed by Cricket Wireless and Verizon users according to Downdetector.com, a website that monitors real-time outages. The website showed minor impacts in Arizona.

The surge in outage reports began at midnight and peaked at about 4 a.m. Arizona time. Estimates show that more than 70,000 AT&T customers and thousands from other providers were affected.

Here's why your phone might be showing an SOS icon where the cell phone service usually displays and how to fix it.

Why does my phone say SOS?

An SOS symbol appeared on the screens of iPhone users with AT&T where cell service bars are normally shown.

According to Apple support, if you're having trouble with phone service and you see SOS or "SOS only" in the status bar, it means your device can still make emergency calls despite not being connected to a phone network.

"When you make a call with SOS, your iPhone automatically calls the local emergency number and shares your location information with emergency services," according to Apple. "In some countries and regions, you might need to choose the service that you need.

If your cellular issue has been solved and you still can't connect to a cellular network, contact Apple support.

Here's what to know about the nationwide cellular outage

Over 73,000 AT&T customers were affected, according to Downdetector. Cricket Wireless customers reported more than 13,700, Verizon users reported more than 4,200, and T-Mobile customers reported about 2,000 outages nationwide.

By 6 a.m. MST, reports were decreasing but still significant, with about 60,000 AT&T customers and nearly 12,000 Cricket Wireless customers reporting outages.

The outages have already begun to impact essential public services, including people’s ability to call emergency responders, USA Today reported.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them," AT&T said in a statement to USA TODAY on Thursday morning. "We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why does my iPhone say SOS? Cell phone outage affecting many