Why does Temple have its own police force, what other Philly colleges patrol campuses?

The risks taken by armed university police and unarmed public safety officers to protect the public have come in to sharp focus given the murder of Temple University Police Department Officer Charles Fitzgerald.

Temple University has more than 100 armed and unarmed officers, as part of its force, which works in close conjunction with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Temple University's general location and wide campus footprint also impacts its policing, as the main campus generally stretches from 11th to 19th streets and from Oxford Street to beyond Temple University Hospital and School of Medicine near Venango Street in North Philadelphia, a span of more than 20 blocks.

Captain Michael Goodson, left, and inspector Ray Evers leave the memorial made for officer Chris Fitzgerald, who was killed while responding to an incident, on the intersection of West Montgomery Avenue and North Bouvier Street in North Philadelphia on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

Temple University Police Department didn't return requests for comment, but it isn't the only university in Philadelphia with a robust police department and regular collaboration with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Drexel University Department of Public Safety

Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania's policing efforts often overlap, given the proximity of their main campuses in the University City carve-out of West Philadelphia.

Patrol borders extend from 30th to 36th streets and Chestnut to Spring Garden streets. Drexel University police maintain full-time presence at the University City Campus, while security services are provided by contracted security provider Allied Universal.

Drexel Public Safety works in coordination with the Philadelphia Police Department to respond to incidents, and the Queen Lane Campus has a Drexel University police officer assigned on campus for 40 hours per week.

University of Pennsylvania Police Department

The University of Pennsylvania has 121 full-time sworn police officers and receive their law enforcement authority through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission.

According to its law enforcement directives, campus police officers have the power and duty to enforce good order, protect property, make arrests as provided by law and to exercise the same powers as are exercised by the police in the municipality where the school is located, while on the grounds or within 500 yards of the grounds.

Of note, University of Pennsylvania police officers will not question suspects on specific behavior concerning a specific offense; instead, Philadelphia Police Department Detectives will conduct custodial interrogations of suspects in the custody of campus police.

La Salle University Public Safety Department

La Salle University, situated in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood and not too far away from Temple University, has 32 police officers.

According to its most recent annual security and fire safety report, La Salle also contracts with the Philadelphia Police Department for two full-time police officers assigned to patrol the areas adjacent to the main campus during the academic year.

During times of the year with higher outside activity, the University may utilize additional patrols from the Philadelphia Police Department.

St. Joseph's University's Office of Public Safety and Security

St. Joseph's University differs from its other Philadelphia neighbors, in that its security officers are not police officers and they do not carry firearms. As such, criminal investigations are conducted by the Philadelphia Police Department or the Lower Merion Police Department, which are responsible for coverage at Saint Joseph's University.

