Why it doesn’t always pay to invest in the stock market

Cash savers stand to get better returns than those who invest in a stock and shares Isa, new analysis suggests.

Cash Isas are outpacing the average growth on stocks and shares Isas, meaning that savers who want security for their money could earn more than those prepared to gamble.

The average growth on stocks and shares Isas between February 2023 and February 2024 was 2.8pc, according to financial analyst Moneyfacts. This is a remarkable improvement on the fall of 3.27pc between 2022 and 2023.

But cash Isas returned an average of 3.73pc between February 2023 and 2024, a 118pc increase from the 1.71pc rate the year before.

The analysis comes amid the scramble for savers to make the most of their £20,000 annual Isa allowance before the end of the tax year in April, when the new rules allowing savers to pay into multiple Isas of the same type in one year will be implemented.

On savings of £10,000, the nearly one percentage point difference between cash and stocks and shares would equate to nearly £100 over the course of a year.

The highest paying one-year fixed rate cash Isa available on the market is with Shawbrook Bank, at 5.01pc, while the best easy access Isa is 5.09pc from Moneybox.

But average rates on one-year cash Isas have fallen since the savings peak in the Autumn of last year, following the Bank of England holding the Bank Rate in August.

January saw the largest drop in fixed savings rates in more than a decade, after inflation rose for the first time since February last year, to 4pc.

The average one-year fixed cash Isa available on Tuesday was 4.49pc, whereas the easy access Isa rate was sitting at 3.33pc.

But on November 24 last year, the one-year cash Isa rate was 5.06pc. The easy access rate, which has held steady, was 3.31pc.

Those with money in the highest performing sector, however, could have seen growth of more than 34pc. Technology and telecommunications saw the greatest improvements, while China and Greater China funds dropped by 32pc.

Rachel Springall, of Moneyfacts, said: “Cash Isa returns have now beaten stocks and shares Isa growth for the past two consecutive years. The savings market thrived during 2023, thanks to rising variable and fixed rates, and cash Isa rates received a boost.”

The financial commentator added that the new Isa rules which allow savers to subscribe to more than one Isa of each type every year, which will come in from April, could make stocks and shares Isas more attractive again.

She explained: “The new ISA rules coming into effect from the new tax-year could make these more desirable for savers who wish to subscribe to more than one ISA of each type per year.”

Sarah Coles, of broker Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Cash and stocks and shares ISAs both have brilliant benefits for savers and investors, but they’re very different beasts, so we need to be really careful about comparisons like this.”

She added: “Taking a single year alone isn’t particularly helpful. It would be similarly unrepresentative to pick 2021, when the FTSE 100 returned double-digits and typical easy access savings offered less than 1pc.”

Rates on savings products climbed dramatically over the course of 2023 to more than 6pc in many cases, following 14 consecutive Bank Rate rises from December 2021.

But when the rate was held in August of last year at 5.25pc, the savings market slowed its climb, with offerings on some products beginning to fall.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.