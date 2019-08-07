Why domestic terror designation in El Paso shooting likely won't result in terrorism charges originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Federal authorities said they're treating Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, as a domestic terrorism case and weighing hate crime charges, but the suspect is unlikely to be charged as a terrorist because there isn't an actual "domestic terrorism" law on the books, experts told ABC News.

"We’re gonna conduct a methodical and careful investigation with a view towards those charges. We are also treating this as a domestic terrorist case," John Bash, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas said on Sunday. "It appears to be designed to intimidate a civilian population to say the least. We are treating it as a domestic terrorism case, and we're going to do what we do [to] the terrorists in this country, which is deliver swift and certain justice."

Bash said the shooting, which killed at least 22, qualifies as domestic terrorism, noting that the suspect appeared intent on targeting people of Hispanic descent.

The deadly shooting came just days after a gunman killed three people, including two children, and wounded 13 others before killing himself, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California. Federal authorities opened a full domestic terror investigation in that attack after discovering the suspect's plans to target churches, religious groups, governments, political parties and other organizations as well.

But legal experts pointed to past mass shootings, like the one at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 dead, as an example of cases that were labeled as domestic terrorism, but not prosecuted as terrorism.

In recent congressional testimony in June, senior FBI officials said the agency had about 850 open domestic terrorism investigations -- down from around 1,000 a year ago. However, the number of actual attacks carried out by domestic terrorists has risen, and 40% are motivated by race, according to the FBI.

"Of the 850 [current cases], approximately half are anti-government, anti-authority. Another 40% are racially-motivated violent extremist cases," Michael McGarrity, an FBI assistant director, told lawmakers at a hearing in June of 2019. "Within that, a majority, but it's a significant majority, are racially-motivated extremists who support the superiority of the white race."

Overall, including efforts abroad, McGarrity said 80% of the FBI's counterterrorism cases are international terrorism cases -- tied to ISIS, Al Qaeda, Hezbollah, and other groups -- and 20% are domestic terrorism cases. Similarly, 80% of the FBI's counterterrorism agents in the field are working on international terrorism, while 20% work on domestic terrorism.

Some experts said the agency should be doing more to investigate and disseminate information about the rising threat of "homegrown," racially-motivated terrorism.

"We have a domestic terrorism definition, but there are no prohibitions against the acts of domestic terrorism. It's defined under U.S. law, but there aren't any penalties subject to it," said Jason Blazakis, a professor of practice at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, where he's also the director of the Center on Terrorism, Extremism and Counterterrorism.

The U.S. government designates overseas groups like ISIS as "foreign terrorist organizations," and it is a federal crime to offer them any material support. But the First Amendment makes it hard to treat groups based in America the same way.

"Designating domestic groups as 'domestic terrorism organizations' and picking out particular groups that you say you disagree with their views ... is going to be highly problematic, in a way that’s not when you’re designating Al Qaeda or ISIS or an international organization," Brad Wiegmann, a senior Justice Department official, recently testified to Congress.

Steven Gomez, a former FBI special agent in charge, told ABC News' "Good Morning America" he would also like to see the El Paso shooter charged as a terrorist, but cited the First Amendment as well.