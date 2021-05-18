Why Dominic Cummings' campaign to discredit Boris Johnson should not be taken lightly

Gordon Rayner
·3 min read
Cummings&#39; tweet
Behind the crumpled shirts, tracksuit bottoms and “critics go hang” persona of Dominic Cummings lies a man who really does care what people think of him. And most of all he wants to be seen as a winner.

Having been given huge credit – and even a Benedict Cumberbatch docu-drama – for his part in making Brexit happen, he desperately wanted to be The Man Who Beat Covid.

The fact that he failed in that mission, whether through his own inadequacies or, as he believes, because people in power didn’t do as he said, has been eating away at him ever since he was forced out of Number 10 last November.

The one person he is never likely to blame is himself. Imbued with the self-belief of a cult leader, Mr Cummings must instead find others to shoulder the blame, regardless of whether the facts get in the way of his narrative.

Mr Cummings’s new-found zeal for public scrutiny is particularly hard to fathom.

In a 26-part Twitter thread on Tuesday, he insisted that “one of the most fundamental and unarguable lessons of Feb-March is that secrecy contributed greatly to the catastrophe. Openness to scrutiny wd have exposed Gvt errors weeks earlier than happened”.

During his time in Downing Street, he was in overall charge of the communications strategy, but regarded journalists as “reptiles” and tried to micro-manage the work of ministers’ media advisers to shut out those reporting on Whitehall.

Rather than helping ministers get on with explaining to the public what they were doing, special advisers were expected to seek Downing Street’s approval for every proposed media briefing, which were often withheld.

Under the Cummings regime, ministerial advisers who were regarded as being too helpful to the media – in other words striving for transparency – were summarily dismissed.

Ministers were barred from appearing on the Today programme and Good Morning Britain because broadcasters dared to pick a fight with Downing Street, while others were simply barred from the airwaves altogether because they were regarded as untrustworthy, inept, or both.

While Mr Cummings undoubtedly had talents that Boris Johnson found invaluable, he has never been an elected politician and sees the world in black and white, rather than the shades of grey that make up real life.

On Tuesday he insisted that “we should have done human challenge trials immediately and could have got jabs in arms [last] summer”. Yet he possesses no medical qualifications to make such a bold statement, and makes no allowance for the fact that public confidence in a vaccine depends on the thoroughness of the process, with a significant minority still avoiding the jabs because they believe the speed of their development was rushed.

Mr Cummings, of course, will argue that his Twitter storm was motivated by a desire to improve pandemic response and save lives, but those who know him are in no doubt that he is also motivated, in part at least, by revenge.

Mr Cummings believes he was betrayed by Mr Johnson who, egged on by his fiancee Carrie Symonds, broke a pact they had agreed when Mr Cummings took on the job as the Prime Minister’s chief adviser.

Mr Cummings believed he would be given free rein to reform the civil service, carry out the levelling up agenda and set up an advanced research agency, but was ousted before any of those things were achieved.

His quickly-deleted tweet on Tuesday, darkly asking what he should do with “the only copy” of a key Covid decision-making paper, had everything to do with making his enemies squirm, and nothing to do with the public good.

Mr Cummings has an appearance before the joint health and science super committee on the Covid response next week, during which he will try to convince the world that Covid would more or less have bypassed Britain if only everyone had done exactly what he said all along.

Regardless of the truth about Covid, Mr Johnson knows that Mr Cummings is a brilliant campaigner, and that his new campaign – to discredit the Prime Minister – should not be taken lightly.

