Why I Don't Like Target-Date Mutual Funds

Target-date mutual funds have grown in popularity over the past decade mainly due to their claim of making saving for retirement easier. With names like Retire 2030 or Target 2040, such funds allow you to invest in a basket of stocks and bonds just like any other mutual fund, however target-date mutual funds become allocated more conservatively as you near the target date -- namely, your retirement.

This low-maintenance option is attractive if you want nothing to do with investing. You won't need to annually evaluate and re-adjust your mix of stocks and bonds in a target-date fund because the fund manager does it for you. Generally, the closer you get to retirement, you'll want more of your money invested in the safer option of bonds, rather than in stocks, which are more volatile.

Target-date mutual funds have their limitations More

Target-date mutual funds are a popular way to save for retirement, but they have limitations. Image Source: Getty Images

The reason behind this allocation rule is to lessen the impact a stock market crash could have on your nest egg. Experts refer to this as "sequence-of-returns risk," a fancy way of saying "you picked the wrong year to retire." That's a major benefit of target-date funds: They don't leave you overexposed to stocks when it comes time to retire.

But there is no free lunch! In a rush to simplify their lives, investors jump into target-date funds without fully understanding their limitations. I'm not a staunch opponent of target-date funds -- they can still help those who don't want to deal with picking funds or managing their stock allocation. However this reason is precisely why I pass on them: you should pick your own funds and your own stock allocation because no one knows your retirement goals and appetite for stock market risk better than you. Before you select a glorified target-date mutual fund for your retirement or plunk more money into one you already have, consider the following hitches and consider an alternative called the bucket approach.

They can be too conservative

If you are far out from your target date, your target-date mutual fund will most likely hold more stocks than bonds. You're still working so you don't need the money now. If the market is down at a particular time, you simply leave your mutual funds alone and wait for the market to recover and return your capital.

But if you are retiring in the near-term, you don't have as much time for the stock market to recover because you need to sell funds immediately in order to have money to live on. The last thing you want is to sell stocks in a year they are down. So you'll want some bonds, which are more stable than stocks. Then if the stock market collapses, you sell the bonds first -- which will be down much less than stocks -- and leave the stocks to recover.

This scenario demonstrates the essential reason for smart asset allocation and why target-date funds get more conservative the closer to your retirement: The bonds help hold up your nest egg in a meltdown.

So far, so good, right? Wrong. Target-date funds can be far too conservative. For example, the stock allocation within some target-date funds gets as low as 50% in retirement. Will 50% in equities produce enough growth for you over time? Maybe, maybe not. People live longer now, so your money needs to last much longer, too, and if you don't get enough growth in your nest egg, then you are at real risk of running out of money later on.