This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why I Don’t Let Santa Spoil My Kids

There’s something special about watching your children’s surprise and joy on Christmas morning when they discover that Santa has left them gifts under the tree. If you’re the sort of person who pays attention to small details, you’ve likely added to the magical moment by drinking some of the milk and nibbling on the cookies that were left out the night before.

As parents, we go out of our way to make the holidays special for our children. We do so because we remember how special our parents made it for us, or because we want to give our kids more than what we had. But many of us let Santa go overboard on Christmas — and I think it’s unnecessary. Before you call me the Grinch or Scrooge, hear me out. Especially during the holidays, learn why you shouldn’t spoil your kids.

Money Isn't the Point of Santa

Forty-five percent of parents surveyed by T. Rowe Price in 2018 said they try to get everything on their kids’ holiday wish lists no matter how much it costs. And nearly half said they never stick to their holiday spending budget.

Santa likely plays a big role in all this overspending. As any parent knows, even if you tell your kids that they can’t get everything they want for Christmas, they’ll likely respond with, “Well, then I’ll ask Santa.”

That line of reasoning doesn’t work in my house, though, because I don’t let Santa spoil my kids.

I Don't Want to Blow My Budget

I understand why parents would want to spoil their kids at Christmas. However, that joy you get from watching them open their gifts will quickly be replaced by remorse for blowing your budget. The T. Rowe Price survey found that 59 percent of parents feel that they spend more over the holidays than they should. Some even tap their retirement accounts or emergency funds or take out payday loans to cover holiday spending.

It's Important to Think of the Future, Too

So, I tell myself that as fun as it would be to give my kids everything they want, I don’t want to jeopardize our family’s financial security to do so. If I overspend during the holidays, I’ll have less money to pay for activities that they enjoy during the year. I might not have enough cash on hand to cover an emergency — and emergencies are bound to crop up when you have kids. I’ll have less to put in savings for their college education and less to stash in my retirement account. I certainly don’t want to rely on my kids someday to help me cover costs in retirement because I didn’t save enough.

I know you’re thinking that Christmas is just once a year, so blowing your budget won’t hurt your finances that much. But, if you set the precedent when your kids are little that Santa gives them whatever they want, you’ll be blowing your budget every year.

How I Keep Santa on a Budget

I avoid blowing my budget by keeping Santa on one. From the time my kids grasped the concept that they could ask Santa for gifts, I let them know that he wouldn’t buy them everything on their wish lists. In fact, I’ve always told them to expect just one or two items from the man in red.

Then, they get only a couple more items from Mom and Dad — plus a few stocking stuffers — because we don’t go overboard, either.

Tell Them You're Starting a New Tradition

If your children are used to getting everything they want but you don’t want to overspend this year, tell them that you’re starting a new tradition. They can ask for four gifts: something they need, something they want, something to wear and something to read. This gift-giving strategy used by many parents can help cap the amount you spend by limiting the number of gifts that your kids receive.

Also, prevent your kids from feeling like they need to have all the latest toys and gadgets by tossing retailers’ catalogs and advertising circulars before your children see them and start asking for everything inside. They won’t ask for what they don’t know exists.

I Don't Want My Kids to Feel Entitled

A big reason why I don’t let Santa spoil my kids is that I don’t want them growing up thinking that they can always get everything they want. If there’s anything I’ve learned as a personal finance journalist who has interviewed numerous money experts over the years, it’s that kids will not learn to be responsible with money if they feel entitled.