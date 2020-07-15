'Why would I donate to my host?' Airbnb guests perplexed by 'kindness card' email suggesting extra payments

Airbnb sent emails to guests suggesting they send "kindness cards" to their hosts – including an optional monetary contribution – which has irked many a guest on social media.

"Like all of us, hosts on Airbnb are impacted by COVID-19, and many of them are unable to welcome guests," the email reads. "Now more than ever, it’s important to reach out and support one another – even in small ways.

"Today, we’re introducing a new way to connect with your favorite hosts," it continues. "Now you can create personalized kindness cards that make it easy to send a message of appreciation or encouragement, with the option to add a contribution. We hope these cards will make hosts smile, and bring a little joy your way."

Once users click "send a kindness card," they're able to choose a host, pick the style of card, add a note and opt for how much they'd like to pay. Detailed instructions are available on Airbnb's website.

Guests expressed their disbelief on Twitter.

"There's a lot of weird COVID-related corporate marketing strategies, but Airbnb's suggestion that I send a 'kindness card' to a property owner who deigned to let me pay them money in exchange for sleeping at their property is weird even by these increasingly weird standards," @notstevenwhite wrote.

"Airbnb has lost its (expletive) head," @olenskae wrote. "Why would I donate to my host? I can't even afford one house."

"Airbnb asked me to send a 'kindness card' to the host who made my female friends so uncomfortable they didn’t want to spend a minute alone inside the apartment in case he came back," @dgottleib wrote.

"During this challenging time, we heard from many guests who were interested in supporting and reconnecting with past hosts," Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit said in a statement. "In the spirit of rekindling connections, we developed a new feature that allows guests to send virtual cards with messages of support and encouragement to hosts who provided excellent hospitality. If they wish, guests have the option to add a voluntary financial contribution.”

Not everyone disliked the idea. "Airbnb does have a unique way build community, the 'kindness card' initiative is admirable," @apterson wrote.

Hosts don't have to keep the donation and can send an equal value to nonprofit groups assisting COVID-19 responders who need places to stay near hospitals or isolated from their family.

Guests booked more than 1 million nights of stays around the world July 8, the company said in a blog post Tuesday. That's the first time this has happened since March 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Airbnb previously angered hosts during the COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic prompted many Americans to rethink their travel or cancel it entirely, leaving airlines, cruises and hotels on the hook for refunds or travel credits. Short-term rental services' unique models – in which hosts and guests exchange money on the platform – created a complicated refund issue.