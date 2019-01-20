Why Doro AB (publ)’s (STO:DORO) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we are going to look at Doro AB (publ) (STO:DORO) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Doro:

0.12 = kr83m ÷ (kr1.4b – kr477m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Doro has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Doro’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that Doro’s ROCE is fairly close to the Tech industry average of 13%. Independently of how Doro compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.





When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Doro.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Doro’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Doro has total liabilities of kr477m and total assets of kr1.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 33% of its total assets. Doro has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Doro’s ROCE

