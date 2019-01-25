Why Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Should Be In Your Portfolio

Over the past 10 years Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) has been paying dividends to shareholders. The company is currently worth US$73m, and now yields roughly 4.0%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Dover Motorsports in more detail.

How I analyze a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

Does Dover Motorsports pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 28%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. In the case of DVD it has increased its DPS from $0.060 to $0.080 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. This is an impressive feat, which makes DVD a true dividend rockstar.

Relative to peers, Dover Motorsports has a yield of 4.0%, which is high for Hospitality stocks.

Next Steps:

Taking into account the dividend metrics, Dover Motorsports ticks most of the boxes as a strong dividend investment, putting it in my list of top dividend payers. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for DVD’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for DVD’s outlook. Valuation: What is DVD worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DVD is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

