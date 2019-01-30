Why is the Dow up today? Federal Reserve's patience on interest rate hikes boosts stocks

Traders and financial professionals work ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 29, 2019, in New York City.

Stocks surged higher in Wednesday afternoon trading after the Federal Reserve kept a benchmark interest rate unchanged and indicated it would be "patient" with future hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 426 points, or 1.73 percent, to 25,006. The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 41 points, or 1.54 percent, to 2,681 points in afternoon trading.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gained 140 points, or 2 percent, to 7,169 points. Technology stocks have been battered in the last few months on concerns that growth would be hampered by higher borrowing costs.

On Wednesday, the central bank maintained the federal funds rate, a key rate used to set consumer and business loan rates, between 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent.

Even more significant to market watchers, the Fed said in its statement following the policy decision that it would "be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate may be appropriate to support these outcomes."

In a separate statement, the central bank also said it would reconsider the pace and size of the reduction of its $4 trillion holdings of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities it amassed during the Great Recession to help keep interest rates low.

Not saving at all for retirement?You're not alone, and Social Security isn't going to cut it

Health care costs: Hospitals now required to post prices online. But it doesn't work.

Upbeat earnings

The Fed news comes after Boeing blew away analysts' forecasts for earnings and as its annual revenue topped $100 billion for the first time. Revenue surged 14 percent as the company delivered more commercial and military planes. The company's stock was up 5.96 percent to $386.65.

Apple gained ground after investors brushed off a slide in iPhone sales. Its shares increased 6.86 percent to $165.29. The company jolted the market when it warned earlier this month that it would miss its own revenue projections for the first time in 15 years. A 15 percent drop in iPhone sales dragged down revenue and profit and the company gave a soft outlook for the latest quarter.

Health insurer Anthem stocks rose on an upbeat outlook for the year. It said adjusted earnings in the new year are expected to be better than $19 per share, or about 8 percent higher than Wall Street had been expecting. Its shares gained 9.46 percent to $298.52.

Chinese concerns

Meanwhile, trade talks that opened Wednesday between the U.S. and China will loom over the market for the remainder of the week. The high-level talks are aimed at settling a months-long trade war that has raised fears of slower economic growth. Industrial and technology companies have warned about slowing sales because of the trade impasse.

PG&E bankruptcy: Company files for protection amid California wildfire lawsuits

President Donald Trump will reportedly meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in an attempt to move negotiations forward. But the Justice Department's charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei, its subsidiaries and a top company executive may be a hurdle. China has urged U.S. authorities to end what it called an "unreasonable crackdown" against Huawei, which has been accused of stealing technology and violating sanctions on Iran.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why is the Dow up today? Federal Reserve's patience on interest rate hikes boosts stocks