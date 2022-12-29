Why Dr. Pepper Could Be a Good Investment As It Gains Ground Against Rivals

Vance Cariaga
·3 min read
NoDerog / Getty Images
NoDerog / Getty Images

Dr. Pepper has long stood in the shadow of Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the soft-drink wars, and that’s not likely to change any time soon. Even so, some stock market experts say Keurig Dr Pepper’s (KDP) current valuation could make it a better short-term bet than either Coca-Cola or PepsiCo.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money
Find: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

KDP’s stock currently trades near $36, which is down about 4% from the beginning of 2022. In the current market, that’s a decent performance. In contrast, the S&P 500 is down about 19% year-to-date and the Dow has fallen about 9%. But while Kuerig Dr. Pepper has performed well relative to the broader markets, it still lags behind Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, both of which have reported stock price gains in 2022.

One reason some analysts have a bullish outlook on KDP — whose current incarnation formed in 2018 following the merger of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group — is that its stock still has growth potential.

Analysts Suggest Dr. Pepper Has Room For Growth

Forbes puts KDP’s valuation at $40 a share, which represents a 10% upside from its current price. The company’s stock is trading at 19x forward expected earnings of $1.92 on a per-share and adjusted basis for 2023. That compares to an average of 20x over the past three years, implying that KDP’s stock “has some room for growth,” Forbes noted.

Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha reported earlier this year that Keurig Dr Pepper trades at a “very clear discount” to beverage-industry peers such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch, Monster, Diageo and Constellation Brands. According to Seeking Alpha’s calculations at the time, KDP has a 15% peer-based analyst upside.

KDP has also put in a solid financial performance of late. It didn’t see “any significant” sales impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Forbes noted, and that momentum has carried over into this year. For the first nine months of 2022, Keurig Dr Pepper logged a 10.4% year-over-year gain in sales.

The company’s operating margin climbed to 26% in 2021 from 21.3% in 2019, before the pandemic. However, inflation has cut into KDP’s margins this year, with its operating margin dipping to 16.8% over the last 12 months.

Dr. Pepper Gaining Market Share

In terms of market share, Dr. Pepper has been gaining ground on its rivals even in a flat soda market, CNN reported. Dr. Pepper grew its dollar share by 9% from 2003 to 2021 vs. a 26% drop in the overall carbonated soft drinks category overall, according to industry data cited by KDP. Dr. Pepper currently ranks as the fourth most popular soda in the country after Coke, Pepsi and Mountain Dew.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think People Should Invest In Crypto?
More: 10 Coca-Cola Products You Can’t Buy Anymore

By volume, Coca-Cola controlled about 40% of the U.S. retail market in the first nine months of 2022, CNN noted. Next was PepsiCo with about 29% and Keurig Dr Pepper with about 25%, according to Beverage Digest. PepsiCo’s 2022 share fell by 1% from the previous year, while Keurig Dr Pepper’s share moved higher.

“Over the past 20 years, carbonated soft drinks have been declining in volume,” Beverage Digest editor Duane Stanford told CNN. “One of the bright spots… has been Dr Pepper.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why Dr. Pepper Could Be a Good Investment As It Gains Ground Against Rivals

Recommended Stories

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (TSE:PPL)

    Does the December share price for Pembina Pipeline Corporation ( TSE:PPL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we...

  • New York Waives Bank Fees and Warns of Price Gouging Amid Disastrous Winter Storm — What To Look Out For

    In light of the devastating winter storm that is continuing to wreak havoc in New York, the state recently announced several measures to protect consumers and provide financial relief. See: What Is...

  • 3 Dividend Growth Stocks That Have Increased Their Payouts for a Combined 188 Years

    Three of those companies are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), American States Water (NYSE: AWR), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Johnson & Johnson is one of the top names in healthcare and a massive company overall, with a market capitalization of over $460 billion. Consumer health may be the most visible and noticeable area of its operations, but it's one that is also going away -- Johnson & Johnson is spinning off that business next year to focus more on medical devices and pharmaceuticals, which generate the bulk of the company's revenue.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Could See Hikes in January

    As long as a company is doing well and an increase to the dividend looks probable, the timing of the announcement often will come at around the same time as it did in the previous year. Three stocks that I expect will announce increases to their dividend payments in January are Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB). Gilead Sciences is a healthcare company that makes a wide range of medicines focused on treating HIV, hepatitis, and cancer.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX saga keeps getting weirder as new details shed further light on how much his companies' finances overlapped

    FTX directed users to wire money to a fake electronics retailer, and SBF bought Robinhood with customer funds — Insider's Phil Rosen breaks it down.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    AI can be a $1.8 trillion opportunity by 2030, which means there's plenty of promise, and potentially some danger, built into this cutting-edge trend.

  • Dow up nearly 400 points as jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock index futures bounce back on Thursday after the Nasdaq nearly hit a 30-month low a day earlier as the market looked set to erase some of its recent losses on the second-to-last trading day of the year.

  • Forget Micron (MU), Buy These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Instead

    Here, we pick three semiconductor stocks that are better buys than Micron Technology (MU), given its gloomy near-term prospects amid the declining demand for memory chips and recent restructuring plans.

  • 1 Warren Buffett Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

    Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) made some excellent investments over the years. One of those famed investments is Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), which he first purchased shares of in 1988. From 1995 on, few investors understand that Coca-Cola underperformed the broader market (I'm using the S&P 500 as the comparison) by a significant margin.

  • 2 Explosive Stocks Down 75% to 92% to Buy Before 2023

    The market events of the past year have discounted stocks across a variety of industries. Today, we're going to take a look at two such stocks that are trading down by approximately 75% to 92% over the trailing 12 months, but both of which could still enrich investors' portfolios many times over in the long term. Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to assess risk and determine approvals for people using additional factors like education and income, is seeking to change this dated system.

  • Biotech: 3 Profitable Bios Worth Owning

    The biotechnology space can be a difficult area to generate profits. Drugs take years to develop and often fail FDA approval. Today we will look at three top biotech stocks that are very profitable and have attractive future prospects.

  • Time to Lean Into These 3 ‘Oversold’ Stocks, Say Analysts

    The last 12 months have seen a combination of volatile trading and a relentlessly downward trend in the stock market. The end result, in this last week of the year, is broad based losses – a 21% ytd drop in the S&P 500, and 35% in the NASDAQ – that have hurt investors and cut into portfolio returns. But even in a bearish year, investors can still find islands of opportunity. The key here is to recognize those stocks that are oversold, that have seen worse losses than they should have. These are

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Want to Invest Like Warren Buffett? Buy These 2 Top Stocks and Hold Them Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha's preferred length of time to hold an investment is "forever" -- which is quite a long holding period. It's perfectly fine to consider following Buffett into a couple of his stock positions as long as you're willing to be as patient as he is and refrain from selling for quite some time. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) only accounts for around 0.02% of Buffett's portfolio, but it's a strong example of how and why his investing strategy is successful over time.

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 28th

    RRR, SCHN and ADT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on December 28, 2022.

  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $23.76, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session.

  • These 4 REITs Have Huge Dividend Yields - But Are They A Trap?

    With the stock market in the red for the third straight week and recession warnings ramping up, markets are more volatile than ever. Despite the Federal Reserve’s seven consecutive rate hikes this year, November inflation data were slightly hotter than expected, rejuvenating investors’ fears. “The economic numbers announced today highlight the difficulty for investors today, where weak numbers bring recession fears and strong numbers bring Fed fear,” said Louis Navellier, founder and CEO of grow