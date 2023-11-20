Why the drive to McGhee Tyson Airport could take extra time before Thanksgiving

Harried holiday travelers catching a flight out of McGhee Tyson Airport early this week might want to leave for the drive to the airport even earlier than usual.

Road construction along a stretch of Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) in Knox County could slow your drive from Knoxville to the airport ahead of Thanksgiving.

Rolling roadblocks are planned along Alcoa Highway between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail for these times and days:

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21

Between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesday, Nov. 22

The rolling roadblocks will take place in short intervals of approximately 20 minutes each, and will be spaced out to allow traffic flow to return to normal between them, according to an announcement from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. "These rolling roadblocks will be intermittent and are necessary to allow crews to safely mobilize equipment and to perform clearing activities," TDOT said in a press release.

