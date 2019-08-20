Why Duiba Group Limited (HKG:1753) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Duiba Group Limited (HKG:1753) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 1753 is a company with strong financial health as well as an optimistic growth outlook. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Duiba Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with exceptional growth potential

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than 1753, with its expected earnings growth of 97%. This growth in the bottom-line is bolstered by an equally impressive top-line expansion over the same period, which is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. 1753's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. 1753 currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

SEHK:1753 Past and Future Earnings, August 20th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Duiba Group, I've put together three fundamental factors you should further research:

Historical Performance: What has 1753's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is 1753 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 1753 is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of 1753? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

