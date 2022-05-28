Why Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Could Be Worth Watching

While Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£12.98 and falling to the lows of UK£8.24. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Dunelm Group's current trading price of UK£8.71 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Dunelm Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Dunelm Group still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Dunelm Group’s ratio of 11.58x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 9.04x, which means if you buy Dunelm Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Dunelm Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Dunelm Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Dunelm Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 11% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Dunelm Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? DNLM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at DNLM? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DNLM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for DNLM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Dunelm Group at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Dunelm Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Dunelm Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

